They announce the artists who will perform at Fair Tijuana 2023 | News from Mexico

Tijuana, British Columbia. – Jose Madero will be responsible for unlocking Odiorama of the starswhile in pale clown You will jump He will be responsible for opening the musical show for Tijuana Expo 2023.
From August 28 to October 8, the city will live nights of music, gastronomy and a lot of fun around the facilities El Trombo Interactive Museum.
What’s new is that the dull nights of 2023 are back, after the holiday due to the pandemic.
A very healthy fair, with wholesome music of healthy fun Costing 70 pesos General admission to the fair, if you get into the City Theater or Palenque, you won’t pay that much.
Carlos Espinosa de los Monteros asserted: “Artists come for all tastes, but above all for a billboard outside the lobby”.
National holidays
To celebrate the traditional cry for independence with National holidays it will be Lost from Sinaloa, Alta Consegna, Flanes and Pandora.
The announcement was made this morning at a press conference about the artists who make up the city square and its stage.
Rosario Ruiz, Director Spinning topClaudia Tellez, representative of the show, Carlos Espinosa, from RAS Entertainment, Jorge Curie, President El Trumbo Board of DirectorsFernando Garcia of KotokoShe was present during the press conference.
And Fernando García de Cotoco noted that Tijuana is celebrating again, something we have been waiting for, enjoying artists and games, and above all waiting not only for the residents of Tijuana and neighboring municipalities, but also for the citizens to enjoy with us.
Canacentra Industrial Pavilion
will have Industrial suite responsible for Canacentra With everything that is done on the border.
There will be no children’s theater during the 42 days of the fair.
Tickets for the musical group will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday, June 15th at tuboleteras.com.mx and at the box office. at Royal Inn, general tickets in Rome’s pharmacy Starting July 15th.
Artists who will perform at Audiorama de Las Estrellas
August
August 25 Jose Madero
August 26 Al Epsons, Bacanora and La Brisa
Aug 27 The Madafakers, Xavier Flores
August 31 Chucho Rivas
September
September 1, Matisse
September 2 Band, Kozelos and Picenos Musical
September 3 ha ash
September 7, Michel Maciel
Sept. 8 Moenia and Motel
9 Sept. CNCO
September 10 Lalo Mora
September 14 Bacilli
15 September Lost at Sinaloa and Alta Concina
September 16 Labyrinth
September 17 Guayna
September 21 Inner Astronomy
September 22 Tropicalísimo Apache, Juan Ortega and his group
September 23 Los dos Carnales, Los Nuevos Santa Rosa and Pequeno Norte with Silvia Mendeville
September 24 DLD
September 28 North and PautAzul
September 29 Napoleon
September 30th: José Ledezma “El Coyote” and the original Banda El Limón
October
October 1: Ximena Sariñana and Carolina Ross
Artists who will perform in Palenque
August
August 25 – Brinkos Deras (Clown)
August 26, Lupita D’Alessio
September
September 1 Gerardo Coronel “Al Jerry”
2 september beloved
September 3, Maricela
September 7 Los Viejones de Linares and Lorenzo de Monteclaro
Sept. 8 The Overwhelming Band El Limón
September 9 Emmanuel Lumejars
September 14 Jose Manuel Figueroa and Raul Hernandez Jr.
September 15 Flan’s and Pandora’s
September 16 Luis Alfonso Partida “The Yaqui” and Juanma “Gabito Ballesteros”
September 22, Maria Jose
September 23rd Pancho Barraza
Sept. 29 Remy Valenzuela, Chuy Lizarraga
September 30 Luis Ángel “El Flaco” and Virlán García
October
October 1 Natalia Jimenez
