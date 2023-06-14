They announce the artists who will perform at Fair Tijuana 2023 | News from Mexico

Tijuana, British Columbia. – Jose Madero will be responsible for unlocking Odiorama of the starswhile in pale clown You will jump He will be responsible for opening the musical show for Tijuana Expo 2023.

From August 28 to October 8, the city will live nights of music, gastronomy and a lot of fun around the facilities El Trombo Interactive Museum.

What’s new is that the dull nights of 2023 are back, after the holiday due to the pandemic.

A very healthy fair, with wholesome music of healthy fun Costing 70 pesos General admission to the fair, if you get into the City Theater or Palenque, you won’t pay that much.

It might interest you: Eduin Caz confirms that there will be no second date in Tijuana

Carlos Espinosa de los Monteros asserted: “Artists come for all tastes, but above all for a billboard outside the lobby”.

National holidays

To celebrate the traditional cry for independence with National holidays it will be Lost from Sinaloa, Alta Consegna, Flanes and Pandora.

The announcement was made this morning at a press conference about the artists who make up the city square and its stage.

It might interest you: They threaten a music group and cancel their show

Rosario Ruiz, Director Spinning topClaudia Tellez, representative of the show, Carlos Espinosa, from RAS Entertainment, Jorge Curie, President El Trumbo Board of DirectorsFernando Garcia of KotokoShe was present during the press conference.

And Fernando García de Cotoco noted that Tijuana is celebrating again, something we have been waiting for, enjoying artists and games, and above all waiting not only for the residents of Tijuana and neighboring municipalities, but also for the citizens to enjoy with us.

Canacentra Industrial Pavilion

will have Industrial suite responsible for Canacentra With everything that is done on the border.

It may interest you: Save money and time by going to the San Diego Fair by public transportation

There will be no children’s theater during the 42 days of the fair.

Tickets for the musical group will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday, June 15th at tuboleteras.com.mx and at the box office. at Royal Inn, general tickets in Rome’s pharmacy Starting July 15th.

Artists who will perform at Audiorama de Las Estrellas

August

August 25 Jose Madero

August 26 Al Epsons, Bacanora and La Brisa

Aug 27 The Madafakers, Xavier Flores

August 31 Chucho Rivas

September

September 1, Matisse

September 2 Band, Kozelos and Picenos Musical

September 3 ha ash

September 7, Michel Maciel

Sept. 8 Moenia and Motel

9 Sept. CNCO

September 10 Lalo Mora

September 14 Bacilli

15 September Lost at Sinaloa and Alta Concina

September 16 Labyrinth

September 17 Guayna

September 21 Inner Astronomy

September 22 Tropicalísimo Apache, Juan Ortega and his group

September 23 Los dos Carnales, Los Nuevos Santa Rosa and Pequeno Norte with Silvia Mendeville

September 24 DLD

September 28 North and PautAzul

September 29 Napoleon

September 30th: José Ledezma “El Coyote” and the original Banda El Limón

October

October 1: Ximena Sariñana and Carolina Ross

Odiorama of the stars

Artists who will perform in Palenque

August

August 25 – Brinkos Deras (Clown)

August 26, Lupita D’Alessio

September

September 1 Gerardo Coronel “Al Jerry”

2 september beloved

September 3, Maricela

September 7 Los Viejones de Linares and Lorenzo de Monteclaro

Sept. 8 The Overwhelming Band El Limón

September 9 Emmanuel Lumejars

September 14 Jose Manuel Figueroa and Raul Hernandez Jr.

September 15 Flan’s and Pandora’s

September 16 Luis Alfonso Partida “The Yaqui” and Juanma “Gabito Ballesteros”

September 22, Maria Jose

September 23rd Pancho Barraza

Sept. 29 Remy Valenzuela, Chuy Lizarraga

September 30 Luis Ángel “El Flaco” and Virlán García

October

October 1 Natalia Jimenez