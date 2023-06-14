Shakira: Her environment talks about her relationship with Lewis Hamilton for the first time – Motorsports – Sports

Shakira appears again in the pink wing of information portals. The woman from Barranquilla, who used to be in the news because of the moves in her separation from former footballer Gerard Pique, has received another push in the media because of the closeness she has shown with British pilot Lewis Hamilton in recent weeks.

Shakira was the big star in Miami and the Spaniards in Formula 1. A world sensation, the Colombian singer appeared on the “ring” in both races in the highest category of motorsport.

And after he was seen sharing a few hours with Lewis Hamilton in Miami, his home city, Shakira was spotted again with the Mercedes star, one of the best drivers in history, in Barcelona.

Because of their closeness, People magazine said that “there is a flirtation” between Shakira and Hamilton. Quoting an anonymous source, the post claimed that they are “spending time together and getting to know each other.” But now, after the intense rumors, Shakira’s entourage decided to come up and speak out.

The statement about Shakira’s environment in relation to Lewis Hamilton

Shakira has been photographed on several occasions with Lewis Hamilton. picture: Instagram: @shakira – @lewishamilton

The last known photo of Shakira with Hamilton involved party guests at the Spanish Grand Prix, in Formula 1.

The woman from Barranquilla was seen in a bar with the pilot and other stars, such as the Brazilian Neymar and the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

However, since they insisted on linking Shakira to Hamilton, journalist Lorena Vasquez, admitted to giving the scoop on Shakira and Pique’s breakup, revealed Shakira’s entourage about the situation with a Mercedes man.

“Shakira’s environment in the United States does not deny or confirm the relationship with Hamilton”confirmed.

“I think the right moment is waiting,” Vasquez said, “but they asked me the question ‘Do you trust People magazine?'” “

He said, “I said, sure…, she’s one of the most popular people around, and she has very good information.” And they told me: “Well …, be guided by your own instinct.”

“It’s a way of confirming, isn’t it?”the host of “Y Ahora Sonsoles” commented on “Antena 3” where the information was posted.

So far, neither Hamilton nor Shakira herself has spoken out about the rumors linking them.

