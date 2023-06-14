June 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Shakira: Her environment talks about her relationship with Lewis Hamilton for the first time – Motorsports – Sports

Lane Skeldon June 14, 2023 2 min read

Shakira appears again in the pink wing of information portals. The woman from Barranquilla, who used to be in the news because of the moves in her separation from former footballer Gerard Pique, has received another push in the media because of the closeness she has shown with British pilot Lewis Hamilton in recent weeks.

Shakira was the big star in Miami and the Spaniards in Formula 1. A world sensation, the Colombian singer appeared on the “ring” in both races in the highest category of motorsport.

And after he was seen sharing a few hours with Lewis Hamilton in Miami, his home city, Shakira was spotted again with the Mercedes star, one of the best drivers in history, in Barcelona.

Because of their closeness, People magazine said that “there is a flirtation” between Shakira and Hamilton. Quoting an anonymous source, the post claimed that they are “spending time together and getting to know each other.” But now, after the intense rumors, Shakira’s entourage decided to come up and speak out.

(Keep reading: Shakira reveals who her ‘cloth of tears’ was after her split from Pique.)

The statement about Shakira’s environment in relation to Lewis Hamilton

Shakira has been photographed on several occasions with Lewis Hamilton.

picture:

Instagram: @shakira – @lewishamilton

The last known photo of Shakira with Hamilton involved party guests at the Spanish Grand Prix, in Formula 1.

The woman from Barranquilla was seen in a bar with the pilot and other stars, such as the Brazilian Neymar and the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

See also  Elizabeth Gutierrez celebrates 43 years with the best company

However, since they insisted on linking Shakira to Hamilton, journalist Lorena Vasquez, admitted to giving the scoop on Shakira and Pique’s breakup, revealed Shakira’s entourage about the situation with a Mercedes man.

“Shakira’s environment in the United States does not deny or confirm the relationship with Hamilton”confirmed.

(PHOTOS: See the huge mansions of Lewis Hamilton, who will be Shakira’s new love.)

“I think the right moment is waiting,” Vasquez said, “but they asked me the question ‘Do you trust People magazine?'” “

He said, “I said, sure…, she’s one of the most popular people around, and she has very good information.” And they told me: “Well …, be guided by your own instinct.”

“It’s a way of confirming, isn’t it?”the host of “Y Ahora Sonsoles” commented on “Antena 3” where the information was posted.

So far, neither Hamilton nor Shakira herself has spoken out about the rumors linking them.

More news

sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Poncho de Nigris reveals her former mother-in-law’s involvement in the kidnapping

June 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“the thing is very ugly”

June 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Chiquis Rivera blew up the networks by showing themselves in towels and naturals

June 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

How to install tvOS 17 beta on your Apple TV

June 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Fossils reveal that humans first migrated to Southeast Asia 68,000 years ago

June 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Cubans benefit from humanitarian parole “trade” to immigrate to the United States

June 14, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Shakira: Her environment talks about her relationship with Lewis Hamilton for the first time – Motorsports – Sports

June 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon