Jessica Alba visits Chichen Itza and shares what her visit was like; “I’m so excited”

Mexico is known as a country rich not only in gastronomy, But also in culture, and if that is not enough, for several years in Chichen Itza It has been recognized as one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

For this reason, many people want to visit it The archaeological area located in the state of Yucatán that once had this dreamTo visit Chichen Itza Can Jessica AlbaA famous Hollywood actress, who participated in various films such as “The Fantastic Four.”

We recommend: Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are two strong heroines

Jessica Alba visits Chichen Itza

On Instagram, Jessica Alba shared this with her followers A few days ago he was in Mexico, specifically to visit Chichen Itza.

In her post, the famous actress shared several photos of her whereabouts He sits at the foot of the pyramid, while there is also another image Her with some friends in front of the wonder of the world.

In a video clip she posted in the same post, Jessica Alba commented on thisShe also participated in the ceremony, shortly after observing some Pictures of what the ritual was like.

As if that wasn’t enough, Jessica Alba mentioned this and even wrote in the description of her post I’ve always wanted to visit Chichen Itza and I finally did, So he bookmarked his visit on his list of places he wanted to visit.

“We’re in Chichen Itza, it’s one of the seven wonders of the world. Let’s have a party. “I’ve wanted to come here for several years, and I’m very excited.”

Many Mexicans They commented on your post and thanked you for visiting Mexico. There were also foreigners who shared in the comments their experience of going to Chichen Itza a few years ago.

“How wonderful. Thank you for visiting Yucatán”, “Thank you for visiting Mexico”, “How wonderful your visit to Mexico is, I hope you enjoy it”, “Jessica, my sister, you are truly Mexican”.

BGG.