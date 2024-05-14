May 15, 2024

Social Security: Find out if you qualify for a discount on monthly payments | USA | rppusa

Winston Hale May 14, 2024 1 min read

The move to waive social security payments created discomfort among some citizens.

In 2023, Admin Social security of America (SSAIn its English acronym), the agency responsible for paying the pensions of millions of retired workers, wrong To prepare, preparation High payouts.

In this situation, the commissioner Social securityMartin O’Malley explained that the Pensions Regulator will use a way to collect contributions were misdelivered By redeeming funds: U$D 10 discount for every U$D 100 in monthly benefit.

Who gets a discount of U$D 10 for every U$D 100 in their pension?

This discount is applicable to any recipient officer on his pension During 2023. In addition, SSA announced expansion Cash in 60 months So people get more time to get their money back.

Apart from restricting the recovery of benefits to 10% of the monthly fee and providing a time limit, the company announced two additional changes:

  • Overpaid beneficiaries will no longer have to prove that they were not responsible for the overpayment.
  • The process for people to request a waiver of payment if they are not responsible or unable to pay will be simplified.
