Poncho de Nigris reveals her former mother-in-law’s involvement in the kidnapping

during his stay in Reality show The House of Celebrities, Poncho de Nigris She took the opportunity to recount what happened with her ex-mother-in-law, in which she was accused of participating in Kidnapping of Gloria Trevi’s husband, Armando Gomez.

The influencer from Monterrey had no problem talking about what happened, the fact that his daughter’s mother is in jail, just like Reados Source, Omar OrtizGood cat It was also indicated that he was a participant in this deprivation of liberty.

What did Poncho’s ex-mother-in-law do?

Armando Gomez was kidnapped in 2011 and Poncho’s ex-wife, Lucia Janeth Garzain 2013, since she was initially named as the alleged perpetrator.

De Negris stressed that Janet Garza had no role in the said kidnapping, and that her former mother-in-law, Juanita Sanchezwho told criminals about the whereabouts Trevi and Gomez.

It was said that it was his daughter Ivana’s grandmother who informed the kidnappers of Armando and Gloria’s whereabouts, so Poncho decided that his daughter should go live with her. United State for security.

“I tell you why my daughter (Ivana) went to live in the United States, everyone already knows and they must have taken her out, because my daughter’s mother was a good friend of Gloria Trevi, and invited her (after Monterrey) to his house, but my daughter’s mother has nothing to do with it. Nothing more Of my daughter’s grandmother, her mother (Lucia Janeth), who, coming out of the barbecue they had organized at her house, did not set her up against some kidnappers, and They kidnapped the husband (Written by Gloria Trevi)”.

According to Alfonso de Negris, on the day of the kidnapping, Gloria finished a concert and later that same night they organized a barbecue for Armando, but left the meeting and kidnapped Trevi’s husband.

“In comrades, but mother, Lucia didn’t realize, didn’t know and mother put her, imagine what courage, she says no mother *** Why did this happen to her, My mom is in jailI don’t know if it will come out or not.”

Same with Gato Ortiz

In January 2012, Gato Ortiz was arrested along with three other people he accused Crimes of unlawful deprivation of liberty and criminal assembly. He was going to provide information on possible kidnapping victims, including Armando Gómez.

