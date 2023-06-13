thefriction between Shakira and Gerard Pique They are still very present. Now it was Y ahora Sonsoles journalist Lorena Vazquez confirming that though Pleas from the former footballer so that his sons Milan and Sasha can attend his brother Marc Pique’s wedding, which will take place on July 23, on such an important day for her family, the artist would have rejected the possibility of extending her children’s stay in Barcelona further than was initially agreed upon. Even the option to compensate her for those days in the future will not convince the Colombian. Under no circumstances would Shakira want Milan and Sasha to coincide with Pique’s partner, Clara Xia (24)At his uncle’s wedding. And that meeting would mean for the young woman that her family’s first public act was with the soccer player, almost a year after their relationship was made public.

According to the regulatory agreement for the custody of minors, they must remain in Barcelona until June 19. For this reason, the Catalan woman asked the artist, through her lawyer, for her children to stay for five more days so that they could attend their uncle’s wedding, but Shakira refused. “We were really surprised that he didn’t let his kids go to their uncle’s wedding. It made sense for them to go away, but Shakira didn’t make it easyThis is how Lorena Vasquez stated, who also confirmed that he and the rest of his family are very upset with Shakira’s attitude. “the thing is very ugly”I finish.