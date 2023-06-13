Chiquis Rivera blew up the networks by showing themselves in towels and naturals

Chiquis Rivera rock the social networks in one of his recent posts. his fans agitated see it in towels And completely naturalproud of his surprise transformation physical. Without a doubt, the singer has become one of the Favorite This was demonstrated in video that you shared on your account instagramwhich received many comments temptation.

Chiquis Rivera More than 5.7 million followers stunned in instagram With a video of her emerging from the shower covered towels And completely natural. daughter of the Jenny Rivera He bragged about his current amazement imagination face without powderssmooth and flawless skin, which is achieved with Routine skin care Which he regularly shares in his stories on the cam social network.

translator “Queen bee‘ he showed his astonishment transformation Physics in the article you posted where I first came out of the shower encapsulated towelsthen show some lookwhich undoubtedly sets it as one of the criteria to caution staff and fashion.

in the video you shared chiquis Change the towels to bodysuit Brown color, which is part of the collection of corsets that the singer launched a few weeks ago. So the artist showed how this garment can be combined with clothes unofficial And boast about it style.

The artist combined bodysuit built together jeans High waisted that reaches above and around the waist bodysuit in T-shirt With parentheses as complete look with shirt Long sleeves with brown checkered design and a shoes to heels needle.

“Small and cozy Saturday in shape!” Chiquis Rivera wrote to accompany the video, with “Lookin’ at Me” written by Mase and Puff Daddy, where she also flaunted her new silhouette. As expected, his fans They replied With many comments from to praise. “Great Body”, “Divine”, “Beautiful”, “What a Beautiful, Complete Diva”, “Bella”, “Beautiful, I Love You” and “Queen My Cheeks”, were some of the comments the singer received.