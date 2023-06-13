June 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Chiquis Rivera blew up the networks by showing themselves in towels and naturals

Lane Skeldon June 13, 2023 2 min read

Chiquis Rivera rock the social networks in one of his recent posts. his fans agitated see it in towels And completely naturalproud of his surprise transformation physical. Without a doubt, the singer has become one of the Favorite This was demonstrated in video that you shared on your account instagramwhich received many comments temptation.

Chiquis Rivera got all the praise by showing herself off in towels.

Chiquis Rivera shows itself naturally

Chiquis Rivera More than 5.7 million followers stunned in instagram With a video of her emerging from the shower covered towels And completely natural. daughter of the Jenny Rivera He bragged about his current amazement imagination face without powderssmooth and flawless skin, which is achieved with Routine skin care Which he regularly shares in his stories on the cam social network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Things are on fire here too.

June 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Ninel Conde leaves little to the imagination when flaunting her natural body

June 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The youths try to hire Featherweight to sing at their school

June 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Days lasted 19 hours in Earth’s distant past daily menu

June 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Iran strengthened its cooperation with Venezuela: “We have common interests and enemies”

June 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

US sends its displeasure to Cuba over alleged Chinese station | International

June 13, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Is it true that heat increases my car’s gas mileage?

June 13, 2023 Zera Pearson