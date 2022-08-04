Daniela Navarro is eliminated from The House of Celebrities and asks Ivonne Montero not to win $200,000

Daniela Navarro was eliminated from the competition and although she says she hopes the public will vote for their favorite of the finalists famous houseThey asserted that Yvonne Montero did not deserve to win the $200,000. Fans immediately responded to these statements and told him: “Pure poison drips the lady.” While others do not stop calling her: “enviable.”

The audience is determined that Daniela Navarro’s wishes were not fulfilled and that they came together to make Yvonne Montero the new winner of La Casa de los Famosos and informed the Venezuelan with the response: “Now to confront Daniela, I will dial the numbers of all my neighbors who will vote for Yvonne.”

Followers of the reality show Telemundo told Daniela that one of the reasons she was excluded from this contest was the hatred and bullying with which Ivonne Montero chased her around the house, thus making her see that they were fed up. All the “hate” he spews against the Mexican actress who in the end did nothing to her: “Once again stimulating ‘hate.’ Since we are already old enough to fall into these kinds of artists, so to speak, and I see that Ivonne will win, whenever they throw dirt at her.”

In the midst of all this storm, many Daniela Navarro fans have stopped following her and now prefer Yvonne Montero: “You were my favorite Daniela and I came out like Laura, still throwing poison. How sad, that’s why you lost the audience that supported you, and the one who doesn’t deserve to win is Nacho, anyone other than Nacho. I’m going to Ivonne, I’m disappointed in you Daniela Navarro”.

Read more about The House of the Famous here:

Tony Costa says Salvador Zarboni is a “despicable” being and calls him a “coward”

Fans are angry at Tony Costa for talking about Salvador Zerboni and Yvonne Monteiro.

LCDLF2 Audience Says: “Daniela Navarro’s Kisses From Nacho Cassano Were Expensive”