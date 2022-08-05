The reason why Cristian Castro settled outside Mexico and separated from his mother, Veronica Castro

the singer Christian Castro At 47 years old, he is one of the Latin artists to have achieved international exposure and that is why today he shines on Argentine TV. Son Veronica Castro She is part of the jury of the new reality show “Sing With Me Now” and has been surprised by her looks on every appearance.

Before accepting this career challenge, Christian Castro Settling in Uruguay, a country bordering Argentina, the singer initially said the decision was made due to job offers, but was later learned that his big problem in Mexico was insecurity. As much as he had to stay away from his mother Veronica CastroI decided to migrate anyway.

In every public appearance he makes Christian Castro He confirms that he misses his mother, but it seems that he did not decide to return to his homeland, but rather seeks to do so Veronica Castro Move with him to southern Latin America. And the singer commented: “Life is going so fast, I say this to the old lady, and I ask her to be together, I want to be with her again, with my aunt, my daughter, who lives in the same house.”

“I hope you like the South, I give you my house, wherever you want, pick a house. I’d like to be with the family more, I feel like this is missing a lot for us singers,” he added. Christian Castro In a recent interview he also added that he would like his mother not to finally retire from television.

Veronica Castro. Source: TERRA Archive

Christian Castro reveal what he says Veronica Castro: “I know you’re semi-retired and you don’t want to do TV shows and TV series, but I think a person who finally stops working speeds up time and can suddenly hurt himself. I see it that way, like my old lady, time can pass and I’m afraid of it” .