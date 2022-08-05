August 5, 2022

The reason why Cristian Castro settled outside Mexico and separated from his mother, Veronica Castro

Lane Skeldon August 5, 2022

the singer Christian Castro At 47 years old, he is one of the Latin artists to have achieved international exposure and that is why today he shines on Argentine TV. Son Veronica Castro She is part of the jury of the new reality show “Sing With Me Now” and has been surprised by her looks on every appearance.

Before accepting this career challenge, Christian Castro Settling in Uruguay, a country bordering Argentina, the singer initially said the decision was made due to job offers, but was later learned that his big problem in Mexico was insecurity. As much as he had to stay away from his mother Veronica CastroI decided to migrate anyway.

