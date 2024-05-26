Regional Museum of Natural Sciences “Prof. Celebrated by Dr. Juan A. Olsacher celebrates its 55th anniversary

he Ulsacher Museum It was born between 1967 and 1968 as a small sample of rocks and minerals in the former delegation of the National Directorate of Geology and Mining based in the city of Zabala.. Based on the idea of ​​its then Director General, Dr. Gregorio E. Moreno, the collection it contained was composed mainly of geological samples (petroleum and mineral) from the Neuquén region.

These pieces were collected and collected by workers in that department through surveys and studies prepared by the Geological Department at the time.

MOZ is based on the province’s Mining Directorate. Source: museoolsacherzapala.blogspot.com

Regional Museum of Natural Sciences Ulsacher Seek Ensuring the protection, preservation and preservation of its collections, to serve as a permanent advisory center for the study and development of all activities related to geosciences.

Encourages and Developing study and research in the natural sciences, specifically in those topics related to the various disciplines of geological sciences and paleontology; It displays, publishes and introduces the heritage and cultural and scientific value of its collections, which in this sense generates the necessary communication links between the institution and society.

The museum is located in the central district of Zabala. Source: museoolsacherzapala.blogspot.com

Article 43 of Regional Law 664/71 states in this regard: “Its function will be to maintain the geological mining documents of the territory, and it will constitute an area of ​​permanent study and consultation for mining professionals and technicians.” Currently, its institutional growth has allowed the museum Ulsacher It not only serves as a documentation and consulting center, but also carries out scientific and technical research work in the most diverse fields of geology.

In the last years, institution Actively involved in numerous geological surveying missions for specific purposes and direct application such as geological hazard assessment, reservoir assessment, etc.