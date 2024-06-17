These are the things most women regret, according to a psychiatrist

Decisions to do or refrain from doing something desirable can have a significant impact on a woman’s long-term emotional health.

Robert Waldingerprofessor at Harvard Medical School Director of the Center for Psychodynamic Therapy and Research at Massachusetts General Hospital, led by A Stady To find out what it is Factors Which determines Care And the happiness Humans.

Men and women agreed that Strong social relationships, personal success, and acceptance of problems can contribute to greater well-being and a happy life. It may seem simple, but this is not always the case. When we look back, the desire to do things differently often arises, which generates regret.

So, Waldinger investigatedTopics they might regret, especially women.

What do most women regret?

The study focused on Women from 70 to 90 years old About things they would like to do or do less of.

Not living authentically: Women regret spending their time thinking about what others will say instead of doing what they like regardless of what others think.

Not fighting for their desires and personal space: The women in the study said they waited too long to achieve their goals or did not develop their personality.

So, work for your well-being every day so that you don’t suffer from regrets in the future. Remember that The only moment you can control is the present. So cultivate good relationships with others and yourself for your happiness.