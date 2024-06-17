Kate Middleton appears again in Trooping the Color

By Maddy Ellis – TODAY

Kate MiddletonThe Princess of Wales has officially returned to the public eye on Color forces In England on June 15 with her husband Prince WilliamAnd their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and King Charles III, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, following the Trooping the Color concert in central London. Gareth Fuller/Getty Images

The annual birthday party King Charles III Kate Middleton, her children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis) and the rest of the royal family were seen appearing together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. This is the Princess of Wales’s first public participation since she revealed last March that she was being treated for cancer.

George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, rode in a carriage with their mother before watching the King’s Birthday Parade in London. Then they gathered at the palace to greet the public and watch the flight of military aircraft.

Kate’s youngest son, Louis, is particularly known for his antics at royal appearances. in Color forces In 2023, Lewis made an adorable expression to the audience, spreading his fists seemingly to imitate the pilot and waving with both hands.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Color on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Photos by Neil Mockford/GC

At his grandfather’s coronation on May 6, 2023, the 5-year-old boy appeared yawning during the official ceremony. The newly crowned king, in 1953, was photographed looking bored and almost helpless around his mother, the Queen Queen Isabel IIcrowned.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not been seen in public with their family since their annual Christmas outing in December 2023. The Princess underwent abdominal surgery in January, and announced she would undergo cancer treatment in March.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London. Gareth Fuller/Getty Images

The princess said in her video message that her goal is to manage her health “in particular” for the sake of her young children.

“We took some time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that was right for them, and to reassure them that I would be okay,” he said.

Amid Kate’s ongoing preventive chemotherapy, she said in a statement on June 14, Kensington Palace continued its tradition of sharing photos of children on their birthdays.

Charlotte recently turned 9 years old on May 2nd, and Louis turned 6 years old on April 23rd. George will turn 11 on July 22.

