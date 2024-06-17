A range of hair products that celebrate diversity

texture Poetry Curly hair is very diverse, it ranges from soft waves to curly locks, and in Puerto Rico you can see such a great variety of curls that require care to show their beauty.

A brand that arrived in Puerto Rico in 2017 and that It is now launching a large-scale advertising campaign to target those who want to enhance the beauty of their curls It is Mizani that belongs to the L’Oreal line group and offers a wide variety of alternatives that seek to highlight the beauty of the diverse textures of curly hair.

Hairstylist Rosa Sosa points out that since the pandemic she has seen an increase in the number of people who decide to show off the natural texture of their hair, so the need for products and guidance to get the most out of their curls has also increased.

“As a stylist for the brand and a stylist and educator for the brand at the same time, My balance comes to work with textures Poetryto take us out of our comfort zone, and take us to another level in what is care and Hair health. Above all, it restores to the hair what we have been deprived of for years, such as proteins and amino acids, whether due to water, climate, or incorrect use of products and tools. So, Mizani comes to teach us how to style hair the right way, without compromising the hair texture.

A variety of Mizani brand products. (river photography)

According to Iniabel Cruz, Director of Professional Products at L'Oréal Caribe: This brand seeks to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of your hair and that is why it has created an alliance with beauty schools on the island. To train future professionals in the field of hairdressing in addition to the existing guidance campaign with the consumer.

“We educate our clients so they can embrace the natural texture of their hair, enjoy the process of change and play with it however they want, because hair is a form of expression. What we do with this is give our clients the freedom to express themselves and highlight themselves,” Cruz explains.

This year, Mizani celebrates the launch of the advertising campaign “We feel history, we feel strength.” Who was responsible for the designs of the DDB Latina Puerto Rico agency.

This campaign seeks to pay tribute to people of African descent The images show how slaves in the past transformed their curls into braids that were not only practical for their lives, but also served to convey hidden messages that might mean the salvation of their loved ones.

The advertising campaign for Mizani was launched at the Walter Otero Contemporary Art Gallery. (supplied)

The campaign has two phases, explains Enrique Renta, I am the Executive Creative Director of DDB Latina Puerto Rico. In the first, they built a story around a historical fact, because in the time of slavery, braids were used to build escape maps.

"If you follow what the braids told you, you might find an escape route. There (between the braids) everything was written from rivers, reed beds, mountains and trees to all the necessary markings like a map to help someone escape. It was a means of communication. Women braided their hair, and when carrying food or water to the sugar cane field where slaves worked, They saw the message written on the lock of hair telling them where security was stationed, where they could leave and where they would meet.

The propaganda suggests that through pictorial material the language that was conveyed through curly hair and which led people to achieve freedom is explained. This message relates to the independence of individuals to style their hair as they wish, and the ability to get what they need to maintain its health and beauty.