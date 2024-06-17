This is how Mark Zuckerberg celebrated Father’s Day with his family and a new huge yacht

The entrepreneur seeks to show users how Meta smart glasses can be used in their daily lives.



Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Father’s Day with his family. Through a photo on Instagram, the Meta CEO shared a moment with his father and close family members, celebrating the special date.

In addition to participating in this celebration, businessman He also celebrates the 70th birthday of his father, Edward Zuckerberg, On his private yacht in Mallorca, Spain, where he will spend his vacation with his family.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who started and continues to inspire our entire family. We are also celebrating his 70th birthday,” was Mark’s message on his social networks.

The Meta CEO is celebrating Father’s Day with his entire family and his father, Edward Zuckerberg, who was also 70 years old. (Instagram/@mark)

He also narrated in the post details of what the celebration with his father would look like, confirming this “It was really amazing to listen to the grandchildren (at least the ones who were old enough) take turns telling Dad everything he means to their lives over dinner last night.”Which shows how close his relationship is with his family, which constantly appears on his social media networks.

In the photo, everyone who gathered to celebrate this date was wearing a very similar shirt. The children and grandchildren all wore one printed with the words “Ed’s Children”, while Edward had the message “I Am Ed”.

Mark Zuckerberg and his family arrived in Palma on Friday, June 14, and from Son Sant Joan, Spain, they headed to the huge yacht he owns and… They were there all weekend, as part of the Meta Director’s vacation.

For his 40th birthday, the businessman bought a luxury yacht in the waters of Majorca. This acquisition is worth about $300 million and is called “Launchpad.”

The boat is 118 meters long and features a precise design that combines elegance and practicality. Originally built for Russian oligarchs, The yacht passed into Zuckerberg’s hands after it was canceled due to complications related to international sanctions.

The interior was designed by Zuretti Interior Design, a company known for its projects in the luxury space. Common areas include spacious living rooms decorated with fine materials. next to, The yacht features multiple luxury suites providing comfort for up to 24 people, as well as accommodation for a crew of 48.

The exterior, designed by Espen Øino International, features sleek lines and a strong steel hull, allowing the “Launchpad” to navigate safely through various sea conditions. next toequipped with four powerful engines capable of reaching a speed of 21 knots (about 40 kilometers per hour)

One of the most notable spaces is the private helipad, ideal for facilitating direct air access to and from the boat. toFurthermore, the yacht has a mini cinema to entertain guests, an outdoor jacuzzi to relax in the sun, and a solarium with teak flooring. It offers panoramic ocean views, and a complete station for jet skis and other water equipment.

Mark Zuckerberg plans to spend part of the summer on a yacht with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their three daughters: Maxima, August and Aurelia. The family will sail through various locations along the Mediterranean, enjoying privacy and luxury.

In addition to Launchpad, CEO Metaa also owns another yacht known as “Wingman”, which is mainly used as logistical and entertainment support during his cruises. This second yacht includes special equipment such as slides, jet skis and even a submarine.