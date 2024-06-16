Health sciences professionals graduate from UJED’s Gomez Palacio Campus

A total of 125 professionals graduated from the Faculty of Health Sciences (FACSA) of the Universidad Juárez del Estado de Durango (UJED), Gómez Palacio Campus, and received their training letters from the University’s Rector Rubén Solis Ríos and the Director Roman de Saintes.

The University President stressed the importance of celebrating the professional achievement achieved by the graduates and their families, and urged them to face the challenges with great commitment and benefit from their good professional training, coming from a college with national and international recognition as an institution of excellence that provides them with the necessary preparation to face future challenges. He described the event as a great success in the lives of new professionals in the fields of medicine, psychology and nutrition.

For his part, FACSA Director Roman De Santos addressed the fifty-eighth graduates of the surgeon’s degree, the forty-sixth of the psychology graduates, and the twenty-sixth of the nutrition graduates, congratulating them. Continuing this important cycle in his life, he thanked the parents for their trust, reminding: “Today your children conclude the university life cycle and become high-quality professionals, who must do their work for society with knowledge and ethics; we are very confident of the wonderful work they will do there.