‘No, I’m not okay’: Kim Kardashian tears up ahead of the new season of her reality show

The new season of “The Kardashians” will be drama and tears for Kim Kardashian’s followers, who will live the moments she went through after her separation from Kanye West. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The third season of “The Kardashians” will arrive in the next few days on TV screens and everything seems to indicate that this time not all is well in Calabasas. he reality which focuses on one of the small screen’s most famous families will be released on May 25th.

Reality shows document the lavish and exotic lives they lead Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, Like her sisters kendall and kylie jenner, Headed by the mother of the family Kris Jenner It will have another season in which drama is a major component of women and their ignorant partners being scarce.

in this new breakthroughAnd it is clear that Kim Kardashian is not going to have a good time, Well, one of the scenes that really caught our attention was the moment when social He sits on the couch and at that moment, renal Asked Kim if you’re okay, To which the celebrity tearfully replied, “No, I’m not okay.”

Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears when she admits the problems she went through after her relationship with Kanye West. YouTube screenshot.

Another thing that attracts attention tractor And that heralds a new cycle full of drama since the separation Kardashian – West It was one of the events that had the greatest impact on American business. On this occasion, the family bond will be at stake and some tensions will arise between the heroes who have made a fortune with their business empires.

It also draws attention in this new preview of the third season, what was the end of their relationship and how the divorce ended, which led to a virtual disaster between the two, just for the welfare of their children, noting the times that Kanye West has spoken publicly about his feuds with celebrities to raise infants.

Kim Kardashian will experience drama after her separation from Kanye West in the third episode of “The Kardashians”, and she will talk about the lies that the singer invented. YouTube screenshot.

“He made up a very crazy story, while we keep silent about all my children’s lies.”This is what Kim Kardashian expressed in one of her interventions.

But that’s not the only thing this new season will have, as health issues that Khloe went through, drama surrounding Kourtney’s wedding and finally Kylie getting her sisters talking about the beauty standards that are set in your family are also mentioned.

Everything seems to indicate that a few days after the first decade since Kardashian walked the red carpet at the Met Gala, In 2013, it became known that not all family members were invited to the event, given that the theme of 2023 will pay tribute to the designer Karl Lagerfeldwho died in 2019 and will be named Karl Lagerfeld, beauty line.

Rumor has it that because the exhibition and sketches are assigned to Lagerfeld, the lavish event host is said to be very careful with arrival, so the guest list is cut and family is left out. So far, none of the clan members have spoken about this information that has been circulating.

Although they are not the only ones at risk of not being invited, it is also said that the characters love Emma Chamberlain, James Charles, and Addison Ray They won’t be able to attend this year either.

Read on:

Kim Kardashian wants to follow in her father’s footsteps: what are her plans?

Kim Kardashian’s controversial dresses at the Met Gala 10 years after she first appeared on the red carpet

Christina Ashten Gorkani, Kim Kardashian’s bi, has died

Ken Kardashian, the man who spent thousands of dollars to look like Kim