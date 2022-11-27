From behind, Daddy Yankee’s daughter crippled the net in a bodycon bodysuit

Daddy Yankee He is one of the most famous artists in the world in the field of music. He recently released “Reggaeton with Touches of Dance,” a collaboration with Puerto Rican Mike Towers that aspires to become “the next global hit,” according to Warner Music Latina’s record label.

Song My Father It was titled “Ulala” and was released last long weekend in the US on the Thanksgiving weekend. Warner asserted that it is a “charming, infectious tune” that showcases Mike Towers’ “versatility as artist and interpreter”.

his daughter jesaelys She is an expert in make-up and beauty techniques. A few weeks ago, the young woman proudly announced the launch of her own project, which is a line of cosmetics called “Jesaaelys Beauty”. “The day has come. Jesaaelys Beauty is launching today. A brand born to give you a little piece of me, sharing with you the products I believe in deeply and that I know will be an everyday essential in your makeup routine,” she captioned her networks.

Source: @jesaaelys Instagram

“I hope you love our products, as much as we enjoy the process of bringing them to life” were the sweet words jesaelys to his followers. In the past few hours, the Daughter of Music has been promoting a new plus-size clothing brand, offering up to 90% off on Black Friday.

Source: @jesaaelys Instagram

jesaelys She was wearing a dress from the brand that made her look pretty. It is a silver bodycon jumpsuit with white details. The Instagram post has surpassed 70,000 likes and 270 comments. “I like the remix more than the original”, “God, it was so hard for you to do me like this” and “I’ll Get Married As Long As This Father-in-law” were just some of them.