November 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hold your breath before you see what Leila Murillo looked like when she sang on 'Super Saturday Sensational'

Hold your breath before you see what Leila Murillo looked like when she sang on ‘Super Saturday Sensational’

Lane Skeldon November 28, 2022 2 min read

Lila Rosa Bozo Morillo is a Venezuelan singer who has achieved great success throughout Latin America. She was born in Maracaibo on August 14, 1940, and is known as Lily Murillo. In her career, Leila Murillo went through different fields, first of all she was a singer, but she also gave performances as a star and an actress. It is mainly known for its genre themes such as Zulu bagpipes and folklore. It was under these variables that he found his biggest musical success, “El cocotero”.

Lily Murillo. Source: Pinterest

In 1968, the program premiered “Super Saturday” A varied program that had presentations by major musical artists both nationally and internationally, there was always a special guest, and entertained the audience with a show full of music, dance, interviews and family comedy.

See also  Yadhira Carrillo responds to Michelle Raynaud regarding the slap she gave him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

From behind, Daddy Yankee’s daughter crippled the net in a bodycon bodysuit

November 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From the beach, Nadia Ferrera shows how she conquered Marc Anthony’s heart with a swimsuit

November 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Karol G turned up the heat in a mini dress

November 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Hold your breath before you see what Leila Murillo looked like when she sang on ‘Super Saturday Sensational’

November 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

More than 50 educational institutions have submitted projects in the Nueva Sparta Science Challenge

November 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

miracle! Costa Rica is alive and beating Japan in one match at Qatar 2022

November 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

From behind, Daddy Yankee’s daughter crippled the net in a bodycon bodysuit

November 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon