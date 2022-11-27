Hold your breath before you see what Leila Murillo looked like when she sang on ‘Super Saturday Sensational’

Lila Rosa Bozo Morillo is a Venezuelan singer who has achieved great success throughout Latin America. She was born in Maracaibo on August 14, 1940, and is known as Lily Murillo. In her career, Leila Murillo went through different fields, first of all she was a singer, but she also gave performances as a star and an actress. It is mainly known for its genre themes such as Zulu bagpipes and folklore. It was under these variables that he found his biggest musical success, “El cocotero”.

Lily Murillo. Source: Pinterest

In 1968, the program premiered “Super Saturday” A varied program that had presentations by major musical artists both nationally and internationally, there was always a special guest, and entertained the audience with a show full of music, dance, interviews and family comedy.

today Lily Murillo She is already 82 years old, and a few days ago on her Instagram she recalled how she looked at her first performance in “Super Saturday Sensational”, she can be seen with voluminous blonde hair, especially fashionable at the time, and sings loudly. In his letter he hoped to sing on television.

Lily Murillo. Source: Pinterest

Lily Murillo With his career so vast, he has commented on how hard it is to sing on TV. Sound and acoustics hazards. And since today’s singers don’t dare to do that. The post said: