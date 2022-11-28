November 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Music Mundial

Taehyung holds Jungkook’s hand to ask him for a favor (Video)

Lane Skeldon November 28, 2022 2 min read

Taehyung s Jungkook From bts They’re always in charge of turning social networks on thanks to rumors that they might have a relationship that goes beyond friendship.

Some time ago, a video went viral on various social networks, thanks to this video netizens questioned the friendship of two of the most famous group in the Kpop world; BTS.

The moment came when Jungkook sang intensely in karaoke s Taehyung playing basketballIn the shot, however, the ball remains at the top of the machine, making it impossible for the performer to lower it.

This event has surprised followers ever since Taehyung I was closer to Jimin But he decided to ignore it and that’s why he went to his friend and groupmate, Jungkook, who grabbed him by the hand, took the microphone and seemed to force him to drop the ball, without giving his friend a chance to refuse. .

This video raised a lot of doubts about the relationship between the two artists, as the fans think they must have some kind of relationship other than work, a little more personal relationship.

Here we leave the video:

So, if we look at it from another point, Taehyung He is much taller and bigger than Jungkook, but it requires constant attention from him Koki for protection and assistance.

See also  Carmen Villalobos: The actress's reaction when she was called "The Old Lady" | celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

Did you like the way Jungkook didn’t refuse to help him? Leave it in the comments below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Hold your breath before you see what Leila Murillo looked like when she sang on ‘Super Saturday Sensational’

November 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From behind, Daddy Yankee’s daughter crippled the net in a bodycon bodysuit

November 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From the beach, Nadia Ferrera shows how she conquered Marc Anthony’s heart with a swimsuit

November 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

They developed Puerto Rico’s first virtual power plant

November 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Taehyung holds Jungkook’s hand to ask him for a favor (Video)

November 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Guaidó hoped that the partial agreement reached between the regime and the opposition would lead to better electoral conditions

November 28, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

This is how the Grand Final of Unicanto 2022 – El Sol de San Luis took place

November 28, 2022 Zera Pearson