November 27, 2022

From the beach, Nadia Ferrera shows how she conquered Marc Anthony’s heart with a swimsuit

Lane Skeldon November 27, 2022 2 min read

Nadia Ferrara She is the friend of the salsa singer Mark AthonyHe has always been surrounded by beautiful women and with some he has fathered children, such as the case of Jennifer Lopez with whom he was with Max and Amy Muñiz. What made us amazed this time was the beach look Swimwear what showed Nadia Ferrarahis girlfriend.

beauty Nadia Usually models in SwimwearIt shows all its beauty, especially for professional reasons. These days, the 2022 Grammys were held and Mark Anthony He was the first nominee to come on stage to receive his award for your work ‘Pa’lla Voy’, at that moment and from that place he dedicated some divine words to his girlfriend Nadia Ferrara.

