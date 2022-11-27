From the beach, Nadia Ferrera shows how she conquered Marc Anthony’s heart with a swimsuit

Nadia Ferrara She is the friend of the salsa singer Mark AthonyHe has always been surrounded by beautiful women and with some he has fathered children, such as the case of Jennifer Lopez with whom he was with Max and Amy Muñiz. What made us amazed this time was the beach look Swimwear what showed Nadia Ferrarahis girlfriend.

beauty Nadia Usually models in SwimwearIt shows all its beauty, especially for professional reasons. These days, the 2022 Grammys were held and Mark Anthony He was the first nominee to come on stage to receive his award for your work ‘Pa’lla Voy’, at that moment and from that place he dedicated some divine words to his girlfriend Nadia Ferrara.

The words he chose Mark Anthony to refer to his lover Nadia Ferrara They were: “Thank you Nadia for accompanying me, for giving me your best, I thank you for making me the happiest man.” This came before naming the team he accompanies in its entirety and the band in particular.

On the other hand, the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrara He posted on his Instagram account: “More than grateful”, to which the singer added: “Very beautiful!!! X kisses!!!”. This is a beautiful beach where his Swimwear Flawless white with black trim.

Source: Nadia Ferreira’s Instagram



Model and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferrara He always shows his postcards in Swimwear On Instagram, in addition to scenes from his daily life and the trips he takes Mark Anthony. She always leaves gates for her 2 million followers on Instagram.