Karol G turned up the heat in a mini dress

Carol J. She is one of the most loved artists in the world. Recently, his ex-partner, Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA, announced that he is going to be a father again. His current wife, the Dominican singer known as Yailin La Más Viral, is pregnant with a girl.

“I’M GOING TO BE A DADAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA. اليوم سنعرف ما إذا كان صبيًا أم فتاة !!!!!!!! الله يبارك كل العائلات في العالم كله. أحبكyailinlamasviralreal “كانت كلمات Anuel aa on her social networks, as she had been looking forward to having another baby for a long time.

Related news

Despite all the reactions fans expected, Carol J. He said and did nothing about it. Even the interpreter of ‘Gatúbela’ has continued to grow professionally since it was learned that the Colombian artist will be part of the Viña del Mar 2023 festival. The musical event will take place between February 19 and 24 next year after two years of absence due to the pandemic.

Carol G is in the lead. Source: Instagram @karolg

This was announced by Macarena Ripamonte, the mayor of Viña del Mar Carol J. The show will open on February 19th. “At Quinta Vergara, we rarely notice that a Latin American artist with her level of sales who, given her history, her career and also her incredible talent, inspires so many girls, adolescents and women, has entered the pinnacle of her career.

Carol G in a short dress. Source: Instagram @karolg

In the past few hours, the Medellin native posted a new photo shoot on her official account at instagram And I fell in love with everyone in an all-black outfit consisting of a short dress with sheer leaves, a pirate and a handbag of the same color. All black stood out with her beautiful red hair. The post quickly surpassed 3.4 million likes and 27,000 comments.