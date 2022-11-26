Galilea Montijo: From necklines to flirty bikinis, the biker’s most dangerous looks

It’s no secret to anyone Venerable Montague She has established herself as one of the great characters on the show thanks to the excellent work she does as host.”Today’s programmeAnd as a detective in the fourth season of the reality show.Who is the mask?“

At 49, a star Entertainment can also boast A celebrity on social networks because his indisputable fame is reflected in the millions of followers that he has on Instagram since he has more than 10 million fans who are responsible for publishing all the content that he shares.

It was in this social network that a business woman was born Guadalajara, Jaliscothat fashion is a part of her daily life by looking stunning with the best looks highlighting all the curves she has achieved throughout her career.

Best looking Galilea Montego

One of the looks that Venerable Montague The thing that adds the most interactions is the perilous dress full of transparencies that revealed all her charms. It was during a show business event when Guadalajara dictated fashion with a stunning look, perhaps one of the most dangerous things we’ve seen during 2022.

photo: Instagram/@galileamontijo

Proving that he has one of the best characters in his country 49 years old, Galilea Montejo She uploaded a sample photo of a gold-colored dress that drew attention thanks to the clear neckline in the front. All the netizens succumbed to the great body that she wore in one of the broadcasts of the reality show “Who is the Mask?”

photo: Instagram/@galileamontijo

Despite her busy schedule, the host of “Divine NetworkShe also takes time off and spends a few days away from TV forums, which is no excuse for her to forget her loyal followers on her social networks.

To show this, a few weeks ago, Venerable Montague He turned up the heat by sharing one of the wildest photos we’ve seen yet, highlighting his unquestioned figure in an animal print bikini. Everyone highlighted the distinctive belly that the driver flaunted on that occasion.

photo: Instagram/@galileamontijo

