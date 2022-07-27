Galicia promotes the Network for Sustainable Development work program of activities related to the sea

This Wednesday, the Regional Minister of the Sea, Rosa Quintana, co-presented the Galicia Marine Science Program, which she presented as an example of cooperation between the various centers of Galicia “to achieve sustainable development of sea-related activities”.

Quintana noted that this is due to networking with more than 250 researchers and highlighted the community’s potential in marine research.

This initiative, they pointed out in a statement, is funded by the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism of Next Generation Funds in Europe, and involves nearly 90 research groups from “leading” Galician institutions, among them six Xunta-based research centers (Cesga, Cetmar, CIMA, Igafa, Intecmar and Meteogalicia), the three public universities of Galicia and four centers of the Supreme Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

The project will attempt to respond to the most pressing needs of the Galician marine sector through the development of marine technologies and digitalization, as well as environmental education, while seeking to foster synergies between research agents and the business fabric “to meet the future challenges of fishing, fisheries, aquaculture, coastal and marine tourism, or the economy.” blue”.

In this context, Quintana noted that this measure will allow the realization of an integrated model for managing the flow of scientific knowledge in marine sciences “adapted to the environmental, social, cultural, economic and institutional context of Galicia”. They explain, “This is an interdisciplinary research in the field of social and environmental sciences for the sustainable and resilient development of the coastal environment.”

Three goals

The program focuses on three main goals, one of which is the development of a permanent governance strategy to monitor and monitor the marine ecosystem in all its dimensions, which will allow obtaining the necessary information to ensure a more sustainable use of its resources.

To do this, innovative tools and techniques will be developed to build an integrated data platform in the Galician supercomputing center.

On the other hand, the plan also wants to promote sustainable aquaculture production by improving genomic research – thus improving sector outcomes – and developing tools for stable seed supply in bivalve aquaculture, improving disease prevention and control and new generation. Sustainable farming systems based on polytrophic aquaculture.

The third and final goal is social and economic transformation, knowledge transfer, training and investment towards a truly sustainable blue economy. It will be taken up by interdisciplinary research in the field of social sciences that includes branches such as physics, chemistry, geology or biology.

Marine Science Program

The Galician Marine Science Program is part of the complementary plans set out in the country’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and has €10 million in funding provided by the Recovery and Galicia Scheme under the European Marine and Fisheries Fund (FEMP).