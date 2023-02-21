February 22, 2023

Tribute to Ricardo Miralles – UPV/EHU

On Friday, March 3, at 12:00 in the Auditorium of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Communication, Professor Ricardo Miralles, who passed away last November, will be honored.

The event was organized by the Department of Contemporary History and the Department of Public Law, Historical-Legal Sciences and Political Thought.

program

preside over: Ana Irene Del Valle, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Communication.

Participants:

Zapier Howald, “A Story with a Teacher.”
PhD in Contemporary History with a thesis directed by Ricardo Miralles:

Javier Fernandez Sebastian: “Historian, Citizen, Friend.”
Professor of the History of Political Thought (UPV/EHU).

José Luis de la Granja,” What a Historian Looks Like. Memories of a Great Friend.
as well as on behalf of Santiago de Pablo and Ludger Mays; The Three Professors of Contemporary History (UPV/EHU).

Mikel Urquijo, “A Life in University”.
Professor and Director of the Department of Contemporary History (UPV/EHU).

Classroom choir performance of the Bizkaia Experience.

The conference can be followed online through webex: [ver enlace]

