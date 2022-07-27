A talented Mexican girl will study medicine in the United States

10 year old Mexican girl, from Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas, It became news not only in his country, but also in the United States because in a few months he would start studying medicine at a university in the country.

This is thanks to the fact that some time ago, after being evaluated by various specialists, Michelle was classified as a talented girl, since His IQ was 158, 2 points less than Albert Einstein.

“When the nursery started, we noticed a difference. It was the girl who isolated herself a little bit, she said that the kids in her room were kids, because they were the same age,” her mother, Karina Gillen, explained in an interview with a local TV station.

Within two years, the girl managed to finish her primary and secondary education; He recently took the Ceneval exam in order to get his high school diploma, This allowed him to enroll in a university in the United States to realize his dream: to study medicine.

The little girl will start studying for a college degree in the United States. Approximately the first two years will be studied from his hometown. After that, you have to continue racing in head-to-head mode.

“She’s happy to be able to be in a place where she feels like she’s going to gain so much knowledge about what she loves, but it’s something we get excited and stressed, and that’s how the whole family feels,” her mother said.

“So proud and so excited to see what awaits me in college,” Michelle added.

This is how they found out that she is talented

The first signs that Michele gave that she was talented were when she was a year and a half old, because she already speaks, not only Spanish but also English. He also speaks French, Italian and German fluently.

In the same way he loves art because he paints and draws in addition to playing the piano.

He is also skilled in sports, especially swimming, basketball, and a black belt in taekwondo.

Arellano wants all children to have opportunities to learn and knows that only by making an effort will this be achieved and he sends them a message: “Study hard, and those like me should tell their parents that they feel different from other children so that he can help them.”

