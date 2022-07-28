July 28, 2022

MSP and VOCES join top professionals for Puerto Ricans with ExpoSalud

Zera Pearson July 28, 2022 2 min read

Bring or take a family member along.

The Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP) Next to Alliance for Immunization and Health Promotion (voicesNext Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 the event Health Gallery From Plaza Las Americaswhere patients will be able to benefit from the exchange of preventive health information at the hands of senior specialists.

With the aim of educating about the various chronic conditions that most affect the sick Puerto Rican population, promoting prevention strategies and communicating with various specialists, MSP and VOCES will bring together physicians from various fields, such as:

Friday, July 29:

Saturday 30 July:

  • Dr. Leticia Hernandez, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetes (SPED).

  • Dr. Jose García Mateo, former president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetes (SPED).

  • Dr.. Damaris Torres, former president of the Puerto Rican Dermatological Society.

  • Esther Torres, MD, gastroenterologist and director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center-UPR.

  • Dr.. Veronica Vestal Vargas, MD, a hematologist and oncologist at Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“We continue our work with communities, in both prevention, education and access, whether it is for screening tests and immunization against viral diseases, and this time for medical professionals who will provide valuable information so that the patient becomes more aware of the importance of seeing your doctor on time” Lilian RodriguezCEO and founder of VOCES.

For his part, Pedro Lugo, Vice President of Grupo Editorial Mundo, the parent company of MSP and its affiliate magazines targeting patients, said the event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

“Our mission continues to serve as a link between our health professionals and our patients, whom we thank for taking us day in and day out as a key reference tool in regards to their health and medical practices,” he said.

For more information, visit the social platforms of VOCES and revistamsp or www.medicinaysaludpublica.com.

