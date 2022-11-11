The conclusion of the inter-faculty games for medical sciences

The 27th Intercollegiate Games of Indomitable Medical Sciences 2022 closed this week in Santiago de Cuba, with Colleges 1 and 2 taking first place, having each counted 720 points.

The hug in the final result shows how close the competition in 16 sports called and how prepared the students are to participate in the various tests, and celebrate a version of the indomitable games with nuances, because it is the first since the impact of Covid-19 forced the suspension of this type of event.

also commented on master saw Mathematical methodologist from the University of Medical Sciences of Santiago de Cuba, Ms. S. Pedro Enrique Lafaurié Olivares, this year six representations faced each other, with the branches of the municipalities of Palma Soriano and Contrameester joining the four traditional faculties (Faculties 1 and 2, Dentistry and Nursing – Health Technology).

The specialist also highlighted that sports such as sprint soccer were saved in this version and other games popular with students, such as dominoes, for both genders were included.

Individually, among the more than 20 winners, Gretel Pereira Guerra, of College 1, stood out as an all-around athlete, and with the same distinction, but among the men, Jacques Castelnau Planas, of Nursing-Health Tech.

Likewise, Masters of Science Yaniset Núñez Arnaud (Dentistry) and Raymel Chávez Melián (Faculty 2) have been selected as comprehensive trainers.

Specifically, one of the highlights of Untamed 2022 was College 2’s return to the top of the rankings, after nearly a decade away from that position.

In this regard, coach Raymel Chavez said: “It’s a job for many years. Today I had to be here to collect these awards, but my first memory is of Professor José Angel Carbo Laugart, who did a commendable job during his time in charge of our department, so this The result is also for him.”

Chavez Milian also said that what was achieved required a lot of effort on the part of all teachers, as they needed to train in more than one sport in order to guide the students on the path to success.

Nursing and Health Technology took third place overall in the Games with 300 units, followed by Dental (190), Sub-Boatcoin (45), and Sub-Palma Soriano (15).

After these joint faculties, the athletes who will represent the University of Medical Sciences of Santiago in the regional universities will be selected, and qualify for the region, which serves as a precursor to the event at the national level.