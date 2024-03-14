March 14, 2024

Erika de la Vega shows how to wear a swimsuit at the age of 49 (+ photo)

Lane Skeldon March 14, 2024 1 min read

Broadcaster Erika de la Vega has distinguished herself throughout her artistic career as a woman without scandals and wise in what she shares on social networks. However, on Wednesday, March 13, he decided to surprise us by sharing a sweet photo on Swimwear On the beach, as part of his birthday celebration.

In the first circular image shared on Instagram Erika is shown standing without a drop of makeup and showing off her swim top In black, with a clear neckline, indicating that age is a matter of numbers.

“Celebrating another year of life surrounded by gifts: sun, sea, sand, coconut water and sunset. Enjoying every moment. “Just the thought of thinking about not getting the chance to live and being grateful for the simple things terrifies me.” It is the message with which the host attaches the post.

On her personal camera account, the comedian also shares love messages with her more than three million followers. How to live a lifestyle without fear, with dreams, perseverance and commitment in every moment.

In this sense, Creole is preparing to start a tour in different cities in the United States with its acts on April 13. “Pure wonderful stuff” A comedy film that frankly talks about the effects of depression on people.

