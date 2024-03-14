Christian Nodal speaks for the first time about his fatherhood and the influence of his daughter Inti on his life

Nearly six months after welcoming her first daughter, femaleWith the Argentine singer cazzu, Christian is my contract He revealed that he got a different perspective on life that made him a completely happy and fulfilled man.

Through an interview conducted with Latin bulletin boardThe interpreter of “Pólvora de Ayer” was honest about the positive change brought about by the arrival of his daughter, in September 2023, as well as the feeling that arises inside him when he sees Inti.

It's a very precious feeling, I can't describe how I feel waking up and sleeping with her. I recently finished a show in San Diego and I remember walking out of the theater, the times I came down alone and felt sad or in trouble. But now when I got out of the stroller like that and saw the baby there, it felt like life was 360 degrees, the beautiful and complete package, everything beautiful. Christian is my contract

Christian Nodal was in Paris a few weeks ago with Kazoo and their daughter Inti. Credit: Mezcalo

Christian Nodal enjoys his fatherhood

During the same interview, the Mexican singer also revealed that his new fatherhood has helped him become a more responsible person, in addition to feeling, thanks to his daughter, with greater strength, energy and motivation to face every day.

Likewise, as part of this phase, the “Botella Tras Botella” singer admitted that Enti’s arrival made him better appreciate the relationship he maintains with his parents as well as with his family in general.





Finally, the Latin artist stated that his recent fatherhood, as well as the success he has achieved so far, has given him the feeling that he has already achieved his greatest desires in life. Despite the above, the singer has not hidden his desire to continue making music in addition to his possible entry into cinema and developing series.

Are Christian Nodal and Kazuo about to become parents again?

After the last pass of the latin couple with femalein a city ParisOn the occasion of Fashion Week and because of the work carried out by the Mexican woman in the aforementioned city, rumors and speculation abounded about a new pregnancy on her part. cazzu It's starting to appear.

The above arose due to a photo in which the Argentine singer shows a larger belly. In addition to the above, the artist published a series of photographs about her time in the French capital, accompanied by the legend: “France brought small things…”

Although the previous statement was related to the possibility of new music being released by cazzuBecause the artist also worked in a recording studio, a large number of followers of the musical duo do not lift a finger due to their desire to see the star family grow.

