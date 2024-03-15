Gabriel Soto and Geraldine Bazan talked about their 15-year-old daughter's boyfriend

Ever since Elisa Marie entered his life, Gabriel Soto has proven to be a loving and devoted father. She shares on social media the tender and special moments with her daughter, who has already become a real lady as she recently turned 15 years old. Moreover, she already has a boyfriend and decided to talk about this new phase.

“I took it well, he's a very good guy. He's a good friend of my nephew, so he's well known to the family. “He is a kid who really loves sports, he is hardworking, his family is very educated, I know them well,” the Mexican said on the television program “De Primera Mano.”

From the beginning, he was completely accepting of what Elissa was going through. For this reason, he did not want to end the topic without first adding: “So as long as he is a kid who does good for my daughter and makes her happy, I will always support her. “It's normal for a father, but he's happy because I see her so happy.”

Geraldine Bazan reflects on her daughter's relationship

Geraldine Bazan stated that she tried to be a guide to her daughter in this process, providing her with advice and emotional support. He also shared that he tried to instill values ​​and principles in him so that he would make wise decisions in his relationship.

“It's part of life, I remember when I had my first boyfriend, that excitement and I love that Elissa shares that with meIt's nothing more than him telling me, “I already have a boyfriend.” No, it was from the beginning, when she liked the boy, he won her over, he called her,” he began explaining on the “Hoy” program.

Geraldine Bazan with her daughter Elisa Marie in 2019. Credit: Mezcalo

The Mexican stressed that the relationship between them is very good and security prevails between them: “He shares a lot with me, I know him. He is a very nice boy, he has a very nice family and they are happy. I love being able to accompany her, for her to trust me, to tell me, and I hope it stays that way for life.

Read on:

· Celebrity House 4: This was the entry of Geraldine Bazan and Patricia Corsino

· Learn about the resort where Geraldine Bazan celebrated her daughter’s fifteenth birthday

· Irina Baeva speaks for herself after she was considered the third person between Gabriel Soto and Geraldine Bazan