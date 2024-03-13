Thali issues warning against Telemundo after being notified of lawsuit to leave LCDLF 4

Thali Garcia vs. Telemundo CREDIT launched: (Instagram/@thaligarcia)

Almost a month after her escape from La Casa de los Famosos 4, actress Thaly García has spoken out against Telemundo and revealed alleged irregularities in the way the TV station handled the situation.

Although it became known that Thale García left the reality show due to personal disagreements with her colleagues, the model decided to do a live broadcast to show that she suffered harassment and defamation in the workplace by Telemundo.

After leaving La Casa, Thale went to the outskirts of the place where his colleagues were still shouting some things, and in addition to sharing screenshots with his fans in which his conversation with someone from the production was supposedly seen, the company sent out a notification of the request.

The former participant of La Casa de los Famosos 4 lashes out against the TV station Credit: (Instagram/@thaligarcia)

Thali emphasized that the problem did not start at the same time as the reality show, but that everything has been progressing gradually since he collaborated with Telemundo on several series.

“They decided to extend a kind invitation to me to participate in the 50th, so I said no, and they sent one of their executives to write to me ‘personally’ to take over this project, so I said no because I am an actress and I don’t do that.” I don't feel comfortable doing reality shows.” “I wasn't interested in the show,” he said.

In addition, it was stated that when the Master of Heaven ends he will be in demand for the new season however

In her Instagram Live, Thaly Garcia revealed that she was supposedly locked in the ward, that she was not allowed to leave and that she was going to have anxiety attacks inside La Casa de los Famosos that was not properly taken care of, in addition to the fact that she was not allowed to speak with her husband.

“The doctor inside treats you, gives you anxiolytics without opening them in front of you, and I'm sure one day they drugged me, I told them I didn't want to take pills and they gave me one, suddenly I saw a double locked in the ward,” he said. Thali confirmed that Lupillo Rivera can attest to everything that happened.

The Territorial Singer will offer to leave the Commander's Pavilion as long as his friend can return. (Shots: Telemundo)

Regarding the notice of demand, Thali confirmed that he would withdraw the legal action against the TV station and that he would give the company the opportunity to withdraw from it. He even tore up the document that reached his hands and confirmed that he would take the action to its final consequences, even if he had to spend all his money on it.

In addition, Thaly García confirmed that she no longer has the slightest intention of continuing to work for Telemundo.

Through social networks, many people have expressed their support for this former participant of La Casa de los Famosos 4.