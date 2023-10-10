October 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Arnold Schwarzenegger admits he’s only human when it comes to aging

Arnold Schwarzenegger admits he’s only human when it comes to aging

Lane Skeldon October 10, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) — Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about aging.

Former Governor of California, action movie star and Bodybuilder He says he remembers a time when his body felt “strong.” Now, at 76, he doesn’t feel the same way.

Schwarzenegger appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM, where he said he maintains a sense of humor about aging.

“I smile because every day I look in the mirror and say, ‘Yes, you smell bad,'” he told Stern.

He continued: “Look at this body. Look at the pectoral muscles that were firm, perky and really strong. Now they are just hanging there. I mean, what the hell is going on here?”

The “Terminator” star added that he knows what he had when he was younger.

“When you’re greeted for years as this higher body, and you have definition and you see the veins running down your belly, and you see the veins in your upper chest and then they stop, you turn the clock forward 50 years and you’re standing there, and you don’t see that anymore,” he said. .

Schwarzenegger was promoting his new book. “Be Helpful,” in which he explains to people the tools he uses to succeed in life.

“We’re going to teach kids to be strong, to go out and play sports, study, fight and go through those sometimes painful moments,” he told Stern.

See also  Millionaire Sues Dr. Polo From "Case Closed" to Ex-girlfriend GIRLFRIEND

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Alex Lora has requested that the Mexican national team not be called “El Tri” since 2015

October 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Chocolate announces his retirement from music

October 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

X-rays reveal a new secret in the Mona Lisa painting

October 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

A British Airways plane had to return to London before landing in Tel Aviv

October 12, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Stimulus testing in the US until October 15. See if you qualify

October 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

He notes that you can “follow care” versus “follow up.” Inflation – El Financiero

October 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Alex Lora has requested that the Mexican national team not be called “El Tri” since 2015

October 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon