Arnold Schwarzenegger admits he’s only human when it comes to aging

(CNN) — Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about aging.

Former Governor of California, action movie star and Bodybuilder He says he remembers a time when his body felt “strong.” Now, at 76, he doesn’t feel the same way.

Schwarzenegger appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM, where he said he maintains a sense of humor about aging.

“I smile because every day I look in the mirror and say, ‘Yes, you smell bad,'” he told Stern.

He continued: “Look at this body. Look at the pectoral muscles that were firm, perky and really strong. Now they are just hanging there. I mean, what the hell is going on here?”

The “Terminator” star added that he knows what he had when he was younger.

“When you’re greeted for years as this higher body, and you have definition and you see the veins running down your belly, and you see the veins in your upper chest and then they stop, you turn the clock forward 50 years and you’re standing there, and you don’t see that anymore,” he said. .

Schwarzenegger was promoting his new book. “Be Helpful,” in which he explains to people the tools he uses to succeed in life.

“We’re going to teach kids to be strong, to go out and play sports, study, fight and go through those sometimes painful moments,” he told Stern.