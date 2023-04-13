Dominican Rafael Devers presented at 101 mph and is ahead

By Victor Ceballos

He hit Rafael Devers’ fifth home run to shutout the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, his 144th career home run.ads

The Red Sox reached the home of the American League East leaders, Tampa Bay, and the Dominicans managed to narrow the lead to just one run.

Rafael Devers, who had gone 0-3 in the game, consumed another turn in the seventh with men in scoring position and the ball in the hands of Colin Butch.

At a 1-0 count, the third baseman hit a four-seam fastball that came at over 93 mph and exited at a 27-degree incline over 100 miles and traveled 366 feet.

hitter He put the board 8×7 in favor of the Rias, but it wasn’t enough to win, as the final score was 9×7 for Tampa’s 12th consecutive win.

Los Angeles HR center Rafael Devers (5), tied with Mount Castle (PAL) and Louis Robert Jr. (CHW), assumes LA HR center and is just six home runs shy of hitting 150, which would rank 18th all-time in franchise history , surpassing Reggie Smith.

The Sanchez native, Dominican Republic, hit 12 RBI with 14 hits in 50 at-bats, leaving the offensive line .280 PRO/.321 OBP/.961 OPS.



