April 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Dominican Rafael Devers presented at 101 mph and is ahead

Cassandra Curtis April 13, 2023 2 min read

By Victor Ceballos

He hit Rafael Devers’ fifth home run to shutout the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, his 144th career home run.ads

The Red Sox reached the home of the American League East leaders, Tampa Bay, and the Dominicans managed to narrow the lead to just one run.

Rafael Devers, who had gone 0-3 in the game, consumed another turn in the seventh with men in scoring position and the ball in the hands of Colin Butch.

Might interest you: Tropicana Stadium has raised: Arozarena hit a HOME RUN against Boston and made it to 12 without a miss!

At a 1-0 count, the third baseman hit a four-seam fastball that came at over 93 mph and exited at a 27-degree incline over 100 miles and traveled 366 feet.

hitter He put the board 8×7 in favor of the Rias, but it wasn’t enough to win, as the final score was 9×7 for Tampa’s 12th consecutive win.

Los Angeles HR center Rafael Devers (5), tied with Mount Castle (PAL) and Louis Robert Jr. (CHW), assumes LA HR center and is just six home runs shy of hitting 150, which would rank 18th all-time in franchise history , surpassing Reggie Smith.

The Sanchez native, Dominican Republic, hit 12 RBI with 14 hits in 50 at-bats, leaving the offensive line .280 PRO/.321 OBP/.961 OPS.


BostonAnd Boston Red SoxAnd Dominican in mlbAnd home runs todayAnd Boston Red SoxAnd MLB 2023And Cuban ballAnd Raphael DeversAnd Tampa Bay RaysAnd Tampa BaysAnd 2023 seasonAnd Videos of Latino players in the MLB

See also  Ronaldinho lasted only the first half in La Corregidora, half time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mexico National Team: Diego Coca invites Mexico to a friendly match. United State

April 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The United States makes the squad roster against Mexico Mediutempo

April 12, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

“He said we can’t have that many blacks.”

April 12, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Dominican Rafael Devers presented at 101 mph and is ahead

April 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The decision Clara Shea made amid rumors that she is trans

April 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How to activate new partner mode in the first half

April 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Archaeologists discover a Mayan game marker dating back 1,000 years

April 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward