April 13, 2023

A rookie sensation from St. Louis that made history

Cassandra Curtis April 13, 2023 1 min read

Adrian Bonilla

St. Louis Cardinals star Jordan Walker, considered the second-best player in Major League Baseball, entered the history books last Wednesday.ads

he A talented baseball player It proves that they were not wrong in giving him the opportunity to play at the highest level in the 2023 season.

At just 20 years old, Jordan Walker has been feeling himself since opening day, matching an all-time mark not seen in over 111 years.

With a hit against the Colorado Rockies, Walker tied Eddie Murphy (1912) for the longest hitting streak (12 games) by a rookie age 20 or younger.

Jordan Walker’s prospects at MILB were amazing when, after a handful of seasons in the minors, they opened the doors for him into the Majors.

In his first 12 MLB games, Jordan Walker hit 15 hits.

Two doubles, two runs, eight RBIs, four runs scored and a . 319 batting average.

The slugger has been an important part during this new MLB campaign, however, San Luis’ results weren’t the best.

