April 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mexico National Team: Diego Coca invites Mexico to a friendly match. United State

Cassandra Curtis April 13, 2023 2 min read

Diego Coca New feet advertisement my shroud Mexican national team For a friendly match against selection United State in the American Federation.

He called the Mexican selection before the USMNT

In this list there will be no core team as such, America, Chivas and Pachuca Contribute with four players at a time tigers He does not have any items loaned to the friendly trio on request.

  • goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo (Santos/Mexico), Luis Malagón (USA/Mexico) and Jose Antonio Rodriguez (Tijuana/Mexico).
  • defences: Gilberto Sepúlveda (Chivas/Mexico), Nestor Araujo (America/Mexico), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca/Mexico), Jesus Gallardo (Monterey/Mexico), Julian Araujo (Athletic Barcelona/Spain), Israel Reyes (America/Mexico), Victor Guzman (Monterrey / Mexico), Omar Campos (Santos / Mexico).
  • modes: Luis Chavez (Pachuca/Mexico), Fernando Nene Beltran (Chivas/Mexico), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul/Mexico), Eric Sanchez (Pachuca/Mexico), Uriel Antona (Cruz Azul/Mexico), Roberto Pigo Alvarado (Chivas/Mexico) MEX), Aldo Rocha (Atlas/MEX), Alan Cervantes (Santos/MEX)
  • front: Henry Martin (USA/Mexico), Roberto de la Rosa (Pachuca/Mexico), Ozil Herrera (Atlas/Mexico), Alexis Vega (Chivas/Mexico)

Focus will be from Sunday, April 16th at the High Performance Center, on the eve of making the trip to the US on Monday, April 17th.

Outstanding absences on a TRI call

The absence of the new account of Victor Guzmán and Javier Chuves Lopez stands out, as well as the absence of a Mexican player in the MLS like Hector Herrera, Rodolfo Pizarro or Juan Jose Burata, to name a few.

Chicharito never stops dreaming about El Tri: “It would be great to come back”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The United States makes the squad roster against Mexico Mediutempo

April 12, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

“He said we can’t have that many blacks.”

April 12, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The first 200 goals scored by Haaland compared to the goals of Messi and Cristiano

April 11, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The decision Clara Shea made amid rumors that she is trans

April 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How to activate new partner mode in the first half

April 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Archaeologists discover a Mayan game marker dating back 1,000 years

April 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Rats: New York already has ‘Ratzlayer in Chief’ | Society

April 13, 2023 Winston Hale