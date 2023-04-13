Mexico National Team: Diego Coca invites Mexico to a friendly match. United State

Diego Coca New feet advertisement my shroud Mexican national team For a friendly match against selection United State in the American Federation.

He called the Mexican selection before the USMNT

In this list there will be no core team as such, America, Chivas and Pachuca Contribute with four players at a time tigers He does not have any items loaned to the friendly trio on request.

goalkeepers : Carlos Acevedo (Santos/Mexico), Luis Malagón (USA/Mexico) and Jose Antonio Rodriguez (Tijuana/Mexico).

Focus will be from Sunday, April 16th at the High Performance Center, on the eve of making the trip to the US on Monday, April 17th.

Outstanding absences on a TRI call

The absence of the new account of Victor Guzmán and Javier Chuves Lopez stands out, as well as the absence of a Mexican player in the MLS like Hector Herrera, Rodolfo Pizarro or Juan Jose Burata, to name a few.