April 12, 2023

The United States makes the squad roster against Mexico Mediutempo

United State Unveil the list of players who are with them They will face Mexico on April 19th In Glendale, Arizona, b Brandon Vasquez As one of the main surprises, though Without Alejandro Zendegaswho was thought to be.

America did not lend Zendejas

According to the technician Anthony HudsonAmerican football approached America to get the striker Alexander Zendegasbut Since it was not a date, FIFA decided to keep italthough he was interested in playing that match.

Club América politely refused and this was within their rights.. I was desperate to come. The club has been very supportive of him and allowed him to come in January.”

The United States aligns with the “European”

Of his already vast legion in Europe, The US representative will have none other than Sergiño Dest Against the tricolor, because it’s not a date where you can count on players from outside your area.

It will also have four starters, in this case defensemen Caleb Wiley and Joshua WinderIn addition to goalkeepers Drake Callender and Roman CelentanoAll with the intention of starting to evaluate, although it is still far from normal in those situations.

In the case of Wynder, that stands out He is 17 years old And this is not part of MLS, it actually plays for Louisville City in the USL Championship.

