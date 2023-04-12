“He said we can’t have that many blacks.”

Few champions are currently defending colors psg They are enjoying a pleasant moment. is discarded Champions League It was an influence that could not yet be comprehended, with the aggravating circumstance that the future of many stars on campus was uncertain. As if that were not enough, Christopher Galtier He not only has to live with the problems of the present but also the issues of the past: he was seriously accused of using racist phrases nearly two years ago.

In mid-2021 he took over Nice – good And after only two months in office, an attitude could have been generated that is so resonant in these times. According to what the journalist reported Roman Molina (From the program after the footl RMC Sports), Julien Fournier – the former director of football for said team – accused DT via an email of discriminatory words.

In September 2022, Fournier has already made it clear that Marseille left an ominous image during his adventure around the world. Blue Coast. “If you explain the real reasons why we fought, because that’s really the word, Christophe Galtier will never enter the dressing room again, neither in France nor in Europe (…) He was indirectly linked to football. The former manager said in it Time: “These are things that affect me deeply.”

Far from being satisfied with this insinuation created a lot of buzz in the country, which finished second in the latter world that played in Qatar, the caller indicated that Fournier had sent an email at the end of last season to Eneosowner of Nice FC, to file a complaint regarding an event that took place on August 9, 2021 and whose main protagonist is the current captain of the club’s coaching staff. psg.

President of his Nice Bank

Jean-Pierre River wish the best for Christopher Galtier Before starting his adventure in Paris Saint-Germain. “I am very happy with this opportunity to coach Paris Saint-Germain and I will always pursue it. This alignment of the two planets is good for everyone,” the president said in statements to L’Equipe.

Will PSG take action?

As reported by RMC Sports, PSG has opened an internal investigation following alleged comments made by Galtier. “If Nasser had known, Galtier would not have been able to sign with Paris Saint-Germain, it is impossible,” a close friend of the Parisian president told the outlet.

Nice fans mistreated him

Last weekend, Paris Saint-Germain played Nice and DT fans did not forget it: they hung a flag abusing his mother, who is recovering from cancer.

Then Christophe Galtier entered my office and saluted his son, who said to him ‘You may check with my father what I told you’ (Galtier’s son is an agent and he has also spoken to Fournier to warn him of the father’s words): The agent/son has left, I told Galtier of the conversation he had just had and asked him asked if it was correct. He replied that he did and that he had to take into account the reality of the city, and that in reality we couldn’t have too many blacks and Muslims on the team,” the email states.

The next paragraph reinforces that racist and discriminatory view. He went to a restaurant and everyone jumped on him, confirming that the team was full of blacks. Marseille asked, annoyed, Nice football manager At the time “he had to realize that the team did not conform to the city or what the people demanded”, so the question was more of a religious subject than a purely football one.

Gravity increases

If the first ratings are strong, the finale is even more controversial. is that Fournier in the epilogue details an encounter with the adopted son Galtier, John Valovich Galtierwho considered his father’s situation “unsustainable”.

“I asked him what was happening and he explained to me that this team is not like him, and that we cannot continue like this. I asked him to support me in what he was saying to understand him better and he told me: I have built a scum team. (…) I asked him to be more precise He added, “There are only blacks and half of your team is in the mosque on Friday afternoon…and I asked him to leave my office immediately.”



