Chris WrightReading: 3 minutes.

What the City striker needs to do is continue his amazing goals over the next decade.

front of Manchester cityAnd Erling HallandHe scored two goals in a 4-1 win Southampton This weekend, taking his personal tally to 44 goals in 38 matches this season, he is the leading coach Pep Guardiola For direct comparison to the 22-year-old Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo.

“In terms of the goal-scoring hypothesis, it’s pretty much the same Christianbut Messi He is the most complete player Guardiola Reporters after watching Haaland’s goal against the Saints. “Messi Can play anywhere and during Christian And Erling They are machines.”

Haaland celebrates City’s victory over Leipzig with a jump Getty Images

After his arrival for 60 million euros from Borussia Dortmund last summer, Halland He has now scored 30 goals in 27 league matches Premier League with the city He is just four short of the league record scored in a single season, which he holds Andy Cole and Alan Shearerwho scored 34 goals in 1993-1994 and 1994-1995 respectively, which were 42 matches.

Only two other players have scored 30 or more goals in their first season at the Premier LeagueAnd Cole scored 34 with Newcastle In 1993-94 and forward SunderlandsAnd Kevin Phillipsscoring 30 in 1999-00.

Of course, it would be a mistake to reduce three great and multifaceted players to mere stats, but the numbers say so Halland He is well on his way to rivaling his rivals in terms of pure production as his career progresses.

As it stands, the Norway striker has made 220 appearances at club level across all competitions and scored 179 goals, an average of 0.81 goals per game.

Party No. 220 of Messi At club level it was a 2-1 victory for Barcelona over Atletico Madrid In September 2010. The Argentine scored 1 goal and provided an assist, bringing his personal tally to 141 goals in all competitions, an average of 0.64 per game.

Meanwhile, Party No. 220 of Ronaldo At club level he came up with Manchester United In a 0-0 draw against West Ham In May 2007. The Portuguese winger was scoreless and finished the day where he started with 55 goals – an average of just 0.25 GPG. In fact, Ronaldo turned up his scoring nose until he reached real madrid.

So, by the current count, Halland It comfortably exceeds both Messi Likes Ronaldo At the same moment in his career, he scored 38 goals more than Messi and 124 more goals Ronaldo After 220 matches in all competitions.

at club level, Messi He has 695 goals in 846 games while Ronaldo He has 712 in 961. Worldwide, you can add 102 goals from Messi and 122 of Ronaldo.

Halland He has 21 goals in 23 matches for Norway, which means he scored his 200th goal against Southampton At the age of 22 years and 261 days. For context, just Neymar I did it faster this century (22 and 256 days), while Kylian Mbappe (23 and 14 days) is the third and Messi It appears fourth in the list (24 and 54 days).

All that attacker Manchester city What you need to do now is to maintain their amazing target output for the next decade if they really want to be included in the same pool as their peers.