City suffers a severe setback before the European Super Cup final against Seville

2023-08-15

to Bruin He limped off during his team’s 3-0 win at burnley On Friday, in his team’s first Premier League match.

he Manchester city can be without Kevin to Bruin Until the end of the year, he said Pep Guardiola who suggested on Tuesday that the Belgian star might need to undergo surgery due to a thigh injury.

The 32-year-old Belgian suffered a similar injury in the Champions League final Champions League Two months ago, when City beat Inter Milan to become European champions for the first time.

“It’s a serious injury,” he said. Guardiola before Super Cup to Europe Against Sevilla on Wednesday in Athens. “We have to decide whether to work or not.”

“If it is operational, I think it will be between three to four months,” he added.

City have already lost two of their strongest attacking players from last season, after that Ilkay Gundogan F.ichara for barcelona and Riyadh Mahrez for the Saudi club Al-Ahly.

Guardiola described the Belgian as “Irreplaceablealthough there was Phil Foden And Julian Alvarez to take a step forward.