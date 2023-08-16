August 16, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera gave away his 509 career hit

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera gave away his 509 career hit

Cassandra Curtis August 16, 2023 2 min read

Historic Venezuelan hitterThen, Miguel Cabrera hit a historic home run to tie for 26th all-time.

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins opened a series with two commitments at Target Field in Minneapolis, as the native hit the fence for the second time this year.ads

Although Detroit has odds at the American League center, they have a record of 53-65, eight games out of first place, mathematically still in contention, the showing looks complicated, with the home team leading the game (62-58).

It may interest you: Last minute: Judge orders arrest of exMLB Dominican Republic’s Miguel Tejada

Miguel Cabrera lined up for the Tigers as the seventh bat and designated hitter to face pitcher Billy Ober in his 20th start of the season.

Miguel Cabrera resumed on his first batter

The native, he saw a few pitches, to be exact, there were two, and he caught a four-seamer fastball at 92.2 mph that he deposited via left field/center. The ball traveled 438 feet and had a top speed of 103.4 miles per hour.

The four-corner drive meant the 509th in his career. tied with Gary Sheffields for 26th all-time.

Home playlist all time

  • 26 – Migi: 509.
  • 26- Gary Sheffield: 509.
  • 25. Mail out: 511.
  • 23. Eddie Matthews: 512.
  • 23. Ernie Banks: 512.
  • 20. Ted Williams: 521.
  • 20- Frank Thomas 521.
  • 20. Willie McCovey.
Might interest you: MLB’s Second Cuban: Adolis García SON HOMERÓN 30 in 2023

Before tonight’s home run, Cabrera had 131 batters without hitting a home run. The most recent was on June 14 against the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park.

See also  Naomi Osaka withdraws from semi-finals in Melbourne due to abdominal injury

The triple-crowned finisher has had 12 hits in his last 10 games, with a home run, three doubles, four RBIs and a 333/.324/.389 offensive streak.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

8 min read

With his 509th, Miguel is leading the all-time HR list

August 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

City suffers a severe setback before the European Super Cup final against Seville

August 15, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Scherzer (11K) dominates for his third straight win with the Rangers

August 15, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Chicagoans are moving to a certain Florida city like nowhere else – NBC Chicago

August 16, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

Coup in Niger: The United States and West African countries called for a peaceful solution to the conflict

August 16, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

How much does a Guess bag cost at Ross? This says the client

August 16, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The song that Luis Miguel dedicated to Paloma to cry out his love from the four winds

August 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon