In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera gave away his 509 career hit

Historic Venezuelan hitterThen, Miguel Cabrera hit a historic home run to tie for 26th all-time.

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins opened a series with two commitments at Target Field in Minneapolis, as the native hit the fence for the second time this year.

Although Detroit has odds at the American League center, they have a record of 53-65, eight games out of first place, mathematically still in contention, the showing looks complicated, with the home team leading the game (62-58).

Miguel Cabrera lined up for the Tigers as the seventh bat and designated hitter to face pitcher Billy Ober in his 20th start of the season.

Miguel Cabrera resumed on his first batter

The native, he saw a few pitches, to be exact, there were two, and he caught a four-seamer fastball at 92.2 mph that he deposited via left field/center. The ball traveled 438 feet and had a top speed of 103.4 miles per hour.

The four-corner drive meant the 509th in his career. tied with Gary Sheffields for 26th all-time.

Before tonight’s home run, Cabrera had 131 batters without hitting a home run. The most recent was on June 14 against the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park.

The triple-crowned finisher has had 12 hits in his last 10 games, with a home run, three doubles, four RBIs and a 333/.324/.389 offensive streak.



