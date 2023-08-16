With his 509th, Miguel is leading the all-time HR list

\n “,” ProviderName “:” Twitter “,” ProviderUrl “:” https://twitter.com “,” type “:” oembed “,” width “,” width ：550 “,” contentType “:” rich “}, { “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “It was simple enough to impress Ober, who became the 355th pitcher in the majors to allow a home run against Cabrera. \n\n”When I was last here a few or three years ago, I hadn’t seen him go down like that on a fastball,” Ober said. “Several times, he hit a home run to the opposite field with fastball rights. I think that was the first time I saw him hit like that… \n\n “We honored him before the game, and his first home run was.”, “ Type: “text”}, { “__typename “:” Video “,” contentDate “:” 2023-08-16T02:13:29.716Z “,” preferPlaybackScenarioURL ({\”preferPlaybacks\”: \”mp4AvcPlayback\” }) “:” https://mlb-cut-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2023/2023-08/15/593d9a3d-3db7571e-d4935960-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”type”:”video “,” description “,” Spencer Turkelson hits a first inning left field to cut the Tigers deficit to 5-3 in the ninth inning “,” displayAsVideoGif “,” false “,” duration “,” 00:00:29 “,” slug “,” spencer-torkelson-homers-19-on-a-fly-ball-to-left-field”,”marks”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2023″,”title”:”Season 2023″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-679529″,”title”:”Spencer Torkelson”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:679529″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-116″,”title”:”Detroit Tigers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:116″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”group-5″,”title”:”group 5″,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”home-run”,”title”:”home run”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”samsung-vod”,”title”:”Samsung VOD”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”,” Thumbnail”: {“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/ylee393mffxxygds1afp”}, “title : “Spencer Torkelson homers”, “dynamicSiteUrl”: “/video/spencer-torkelson-homers-19-on-a-fly-ball-to-left-field”}, {“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content “:” The hit grabbed everyone’s attention in the Tigers’ dugout. Jake Rogers celebrated with his rail hit while Cabrera ran the bases. Others yelled as Miguel performed his traditional little dance before stepping to third base. \n\n” Every time he’d said Fido It’s great to see it with your own eyes. “When I’m on the mound, I usually don’t pay attention to what’s going on in the other dugout. But that ball was connected by a player.” “,” type “:” text “}, {” __typename “:” OEmbed “,” html “:”
MINNEAPOLIS — The twins called out some familiar faces to celebrate the Venezuelan star’s career Miguel Cabrera The Tuesday before the series starts at Target Field, including Glen Perkins, Justin Morneau, and Joe Mauer.
Then Miguel made us remember the old times.
Cabrera’s expression as he crossed the plate revealed his amazement on a second inning homer that moved to second to left center field. The 438-foot home run—his second home run of the season—was the longest in two years, and the longest since 2017, according to Statcast. In recent weeks, the Venezuelan Maracay native has been hitting hard balls, hitting singles and doubles all over the court, but it was the kind of majestic run that brought back memories of his best days.
“I mean, it obviously felt like he was swinging at his peak, something from 2013, 2014,” said Minnesota pitcher Billy Ober, who allowed the shot. “One of the best players of all time.”
With his 509th career home run, Miguel is tied with former Tigers teammate Gary Sheffield for 26th on the all-time American and National League list. The two-run strikeout also kept Detroit and rookie Alex Vaido ahead for most of the night before Matt Wallner’s grand slam capped a sixth five-run strike off Detroit. in a 5-3 loss.
The Twins gave Cabrera a variety of gifts to celebrate his career. Perkins presented him with a check for his foundation, a gesture many teams have made to the champ in his farewell. Cabrera gave a nod to show his respect when Mauer and Morneau gave him some fishing gear—which included a tackle box emblazoned with his career accomplishments. His countryman and member of the Minnesota team, Pablo Lopez, presented him with a silver hockey stick.
“It was amazing,” said Cabrera. “It means a lot.”
After all, a 92-mph fastball to the middle of the plate from a slider to the ground by Ober — who allowed three singles against Cabrera on nine hits before Tuesday’s game — was the greatest gift, if not intended. .
“I was aggressive,” Cabrera explained. “I stayed aggressive and saw some good offers to give him away. I kept everything simple.”
It was simple enough to stun Ober, who became the 355th pitcher in the major leagues to allow a home run against Cabrera.
“When I’ve been here the last two or three years, I’ve never seen him go down like that on a fastball,” Ober said. “Many times, the home run runs into the opposite field with fastball rights. I think that was the first time I saw someone hit like that…
“We honor him before the game, and his first hit is a home run.”
The kick caught everyone’s attention in the Tigers’ dugout. Jake Rogers celebrated by hitting the rail while Cabrera ran the bases. Others shouted as Miguel performed his traditional little dance before entering the waiting room.
“Every time he puts it on, it’s so nice to see it with your own eyes,” said Faido. “When I’m on the hills, I usually don’t pay attention to what’s going on in the other cave. But this strike was connected by a special player.
Uber joins a group of Twins pitchers on Miguel’s roster that includes Phil Hughes – who leads all MLB pitchers with seven hit home runs against Cabrera – Perkins, Scott Baker (three), Pat Neshek, Matt Capps, former Marlin teammate Carl Pavano (second) , former Tigers teammate Casey Fien (three) and former Tigers teammates Francisco Liriano (two) and Michael Pineda.
“Yes, I see it [el miércoles]”I’ll try to tell him something,” Uber said. “It was just one of those pitches.”
Cabrera delivered several memorable shots on this stage: The Venezuelan used to frequently show off his strength at Target Field in his younger days. 378 (14-for-37) with three home runs and 13 RBIs when he won the triple batting title in the 2012 season.
According to data from Baseball-Reference, Cabrera’s 16 hits from four corners at Target Field are the fourth most by a player not to play for the Twins, behind only compatriots Salvador Perez (21), Dominicans Edwin Encarnacion (17) and Carlos Santana. (17).
