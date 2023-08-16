Alien fails in a big one from Honduras

2023-08-16

Greens Fc He woke up very late, when he was already crushed Motagua And alajuelense On the first and second days of Central American Cup. Belize players have made their recent signings in recent weeks and one of those is a former player who spent a short stint in the United States Honduran National League.

This is the Argentine attacking midfielder Ezekiel Denniswho shared with Royal Spain In the Apertura 2022 tournament, where he made his debut and scored a goal against Motagua but it was later relieved. Denis made 14 appearances for the aurinegros, led by his compatriot Hector Vargas And he could only have scored that goal against the Blues. After that it was rated as one of Sampdrano’s worst contemporary signings. Ezekiel Dennis after his short stint Royal Spain He spent his entire final semester without a team, until at the beginning of the year he signed with the Sports circle From the fourth division of Argentina, a team in which he played barely two matches.