Pinball style! Don’t miss out on this unique HR watch

August 16, 2023
San Francisco – The Rise They have faced their difficulties Adapting to the unique circumstances at Oracle Park in recent days, however, is no easy task given that the club had only played at the Giants’ home six times prior to this series.
Luke Raley, a hit for outfielder José Sirí, took advantage of Oracle Park’s unique dimensions by hitting a home run inside the outfield.
Off Giants right-hander Ross Stripling, Raleigh hit a drive at the far end of the field. The ball hit the corner wall in right field and flew toward center, over the visiting bullpen’s wall. Giants outfielders Michael Conforto and Wade Meckler were left with no chance of getting the ball, which left Raley with a clear path around the bases.
Meanwhile, Raleigh fired the engines, using his superior sprinting speed as he sprinted across the platforms at 29 feet per second. He completed the entire cycle in 15.3 seconds, reaching home plate standing up.
