August 17, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Fernando Tatis Jr. stole the painting and made it look easy

Fernando Tatis Jr. stole the painting and made it look easy

Cassandra Curtis August 17, 2023 1 min read

SAN DIEGO – The Padres needed a break in the seventh inning on Wednesday and Fernando Tatis Jr. decided to take over.

Tatis, who was on third base, took a few steps, then a few more, before the runner stormed in to steal the plate before the pitcher’s throw came. In doing so, he gave the Padres a 5-2 lead over the Orioles at Petco Park.

Tatiz was so easily safe that there wasn’t even a single bullet.

Based on what he’s done this week, it looks like Tatesse has put some of his recent struggles behind him. He went 3-for-4 on Wednesday after hitting two home runs in the seventh inning, stealing second base and advancing to third on a deflected throw by Orioles’ Cuban left fielder Seunel Perez.

Apparently, Perez didn’t pay enough attention to Tatis once the Dominican got into the hot corner. After Perez’s first pitch against Juan Soto, the pitcher received the ball and rubber toes (facing first base because he’s left-handed). Tatis started running, slid to his feet, rose to his feet, clapping his hands.

The Padres are looking for a spark as they try to gain ground in the NL Wild Card race. That’s what Tatiz gave them on Wednesday night.

See also  Neymar shows his face and speaks frankly about his condition ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pinball style! Don’t miss out on this unique HR watch

August 17, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Alien fails in a big one from Honduras

August 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
7 min read

With his 509th, Miguel is leading the all-time HR list

August 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

This is the most drastic change to calls on the iPhone with iOS 17

August 17, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Argentine opposition is closing in on the ranks of the extremist Javier Milli | daily menu

August 17, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

At the Mar-a-Lago meeting, Rudy Giuliani made a desperate plea to Trump to pay his legal fees.

August 17, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Social Security: The Increase You’ll Get in 2024 | SSA | United States | mix up

August 17, 2023 Zera Pearson