Fernando Tatis Jr. stole the painting and made it look easy

SAN DIEGO – The Padres needed a break in the seventh inning on Wednesday and Fernando Tatis Jr. decided to take over.
Tatis, who was on third base, took a few steps, then a few more, before the runner stormed in to steal the plate before the pitcher’s throw came. In doing so, he gave the Padres a 5-2 lead over the Orioles at Petco Park.
Tatiz was so easily safe that there wasn’t even a single bullet.
Based on what he’s done this week, it looks like Tatesse has put some of his recent struggles behind him. He went 3-for-4 on Wednesday after hitting two home runs in the seventh inning, stealing second base and advancing to third on a deflected throw by Orioles’ Cuban left fielder Seunel Perez.
Apparently, Perez didn’t pay enough attention to Tatis once the Dominican got into the hot corner. After Perez’s first pitch against Juan Soto, the pitcher received the ball and rubber toes (facing first base because he’s left-handed). Tatis started running, slid to his feet, rose to his feet, clapping his hands.
The Padres are looking for a spark as they try to gain ground in the NL Wild Card race. That’s what Tatiz gave them on Wednesday night.
