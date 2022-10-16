Dodgers vs. Parents – Game Report – October 15, 2022

San Diego (AFP) – Jake Kronworth He broke the tie with a two out of one, twice in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres of the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Saturday to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998.

The Padres defeated the Dodgers, who had 111 regular season wins, with a five-round comeback to win a top-five series 3-1 ahead of crowded Petco Park with 45,139 fans.

“There’s going to be a party tonight,” said the beginning shooter. Joe Musgrove, who grew up a Padres fan in a San Diego suburb. “I mean, the Dodgers have been hitting on our crap since I was little.”

The San Diego hosts the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday and Wednesday for the first two games of a series between teams that have had to play the wild card games. The Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 8-3 to win their series in four games.

The crowd roar when Josh Hadersigned by Milwaukee Brewers on August 1, has been crossed out Freddy Freeman To finish the game. Padres players cheered for the four players and fireworks exploded over the downtown stadium. Mane Machado s John Soto They asked the attendees for more.

The Padres last reached the NL title series 24 years ago, when they beat the Braves in six games and then swept them by the New York Yankees for the World Championship.

after the left-handed Tyler Anderson Padres held five goalless runs, and the hosts managed to put a hole in the Dodgers fold in the seventh inning.

victory is gone Tim HillWhile Forget the Monte accused of defeat.

For Padres, Dominican Soto 4-1 with a run and an RBI record.