Jorge Sanchez scored his first goal for Ajax in the Eredivisie

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam / 16.10.2022 13:48:45

What good news from Holland! this sunday, Jorge Sanchez scored his first goal for Ajax The Johan Cruyff Arena fully praised the Mexican, who started in Match against Excelsior On the tenth day of the Eredivisie, where his team PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord lead, where Eric Gutierrez and Santi Jimenez play respectively.

That was Jorge Sanchez’s goal with Ajax

The former America defender made the score 1-0 Coming into the big area he showed “instinct” as a striker after the play, as the visiting goalkeeper left him bouncing with his left foot, all after a mid-range shot from Stephen Pergues in the 15th minute of the event.

The first match as a starting player in the Dutch league

This Sunday is Jorge Sánchez Ramos’s first match as a start in Dutch league, adding three previous presentations as a carryover. In the middle of the week he also had The opening start of the UEFA Champions LeagueAlthough his match was not the best.

the right side He has been absent for the past few weeks due to a knee injury It even made him miss the matches of the FIFA date for the Mexican national team against Peru and Colombia, although his place in the World Cup looks more than certain.