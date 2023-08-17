Aguirre: “Before our example was the Prime Minister, now the Kings League”

in league They’re trying to innovate in TV broadcasts, that’s why they put cameras in the locker rooms before this season’s games, and that’s why the coach of the team MallorcaAnd Javier Aguirreand criticized that they now want to look like Kings League.

“I think (Unai) Simon Regarding cameras (the sports goalkeeper was against journalists breaking into dressing rooms). Not everything is worth the money and you have to prioritize things. before The example was the Premier LeagueNow, we’re at what you do League of Kings“.

It all started in the minutes before the match started Athlete Last weekend when The camera entered the locker room Where the team prayed Our Father, which caused disturbances in goalkeeper Onai, although the pictures were spread on social networking sites.

he Mallorca Faces Villarreal This Friday and Basque Talk about what reduces the work week by having to play on that day and not on Saturday or Sunday.

“The week is interrupted by Friday And the heat does not give us a truce. The stadium will be very good however in a strange process With part of the stands not open. I hope my players can overcome all of that and come out with great motivation.”

“he Villarreal He has a specific style, like us, and also a lot of reaching and possession of the ball. It has a coach (Quique Setién) who has always managed great teams and who I will not find out. They’ll get the ball and we’ll wait for our chances.”

about him actual time the parties , Aguirre He is in favor of trying to increase, because time is wasted in many works, such as faking errors.

“I like that they play 45 minutes And not 36 fake fouls, cramps, time-wasting goalkeeper kicks. It’s very good for Put an end to these thingsBut you have to be wise. before There was the 30-second rule For each change, but it is not applied.

