Hondurans find Leo Messi on the streets of Florida and this is the reaction of the Inter Miami star when they ask him for a picture

2023-08-17

An ordinary day through the streets Miami It became a unique and unforgettable experience for three Hondurans living in this city fl And what does that have to do with the brand new signature of MLSAnd Leo Messi.

Honduras Jeshon Bustillo He told TEN what the moment they encountered with a rift was like Argentine national team Who won the last World Cup in Qatar

“Unbelievable, it’s something I never believed, I kept looking at it and couldn’t believe it. ‘You’re the best dad’ was the only thing I could think of to say to him, and he smiled and said ‘Thank you’, it’s really very humble. Imagine that many people paying thousands dollars to see it up close and we were lucky,” Bustillo explains.