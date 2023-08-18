August 18, 2023

Hondurans find Leo Messi on the streets of Florida and this is the reaction of the Inter Miami star when they ask him for a picture

Cassandra Curtis August 18, 2023

2023-08-17

An ordinary day through the streets Miami It became a unique and unforgettable experience for three Hondurans living in this city fl And what does that have to do with the brand new signature of MLSAnd Leo Messi.

Honduras Jeshon Bustillo He told TEN what the moment they encountered with a rift was like Argentine national team Who won the last World Cup in Qatar

“Unbelievable, it’s something I never believed, I kept looking at it and couldn’t believe it. ‘You’re the best dad’ was the only thing I could think of to say to him, and he smiled and said ‘Thank you’, it’s really very humble. Imagine that many people paying thousands dollars to see it up close and we were lucky,” Bustillo explains.

In the video this guy from Lima sent DIEZ, you can see Leo Messi He approaches their car, but before lowering the glass, he asks the person accompanying him and gives him the endorsement.

“Whoever was with him was a person from the security, we noticed that he asked him and in this way he lowered the glass. When he saw that we had taken out our cell phone, he got scared, but later he smiled and welcomed us very nicely,” recalls Honduras.

Leo Messi agreed to take a picture of these Hondurans.

Jishun tells that they were in his car on the road United States 1glued braille actually coral wall, when they suddenly saw the black Audi of the South American star. Catracho’s young father-in-law, who was in the car, alerted them and told them “Hey, there’s Messi”, much to the disbelief of both he and his friend who was in the front of the car.

After that, they decided to speed up and catch up with a car Messiwhich was when they asked him to lower the glass and thus took a shot accordingly Jeshon BustilloHe’ll be stuck in his living room Miami.

