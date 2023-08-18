August 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Barnes’ HR against Milwaukee gives the Dodgers their 11th consecutive win

Barnes’ HR against Milwaukee gives the Dodgers their 11th consecutive win

Cassandra Curtis August 18, 2023 1 min read

LOS ANGELES — Austin Barnes hit a solo homer in the eighth inning and it was enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their 11th straight, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Thursday night.

The NL West Dodgers swept the leading Central Milwaukee with a combined 14-3 win in all three games.

It was Los Angeles’ 12th shutout of the season.

Lance Lane was dueling against Corbin Burns, the 2021 Cy Young Award winner who retired 10 consecutive players, including six by hitting. The two left without a decision.

Caleb Ferguson (7-3) got the win with first-half relief and Evan Phillips had the ninth for his 18th save.

Barnes hit his first home run since September 20, 2022. He found a pitch off Joel Byamps (4-3) and put the ball into the bottom right field bench.

For the Brewers, Venezuela’s William Contreras is 4-0, Andrew Monasterio is 3-0. Dominican Carlos Santana 4-0, Willie Adams 4-0. Puerto Rico Victor Caratini 3-0.

For the Dodgers, Venezuelan David Peralta 4-0. Puerto Rico Kiki Hernandez 3-0.

See also  Carlo Ancelotti beats Alex Ferguson in the Champions League matches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Hondurans find Leo Messi on the streets of Florida and this is the reaction of the Inter Miami star when they ask him for a picture

August 18, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Aguirre: “Before our example was the Prime Minister, now the Kings League”

August 17, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Fernando Tatis Jr. stole the painting and made it look easy

August 17, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

Federal Reserve Takes Action Against FTX-Linked US Bank By Cointelegraph

August 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Thousands are trying to evacuate the fire-ravaged capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

August 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

When Chicago beaches close in summer 2023 – NBC Chicago

August 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Eliminated from “Los 50” today, August 17: the reality show loses one of its most controversial participants

August 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon