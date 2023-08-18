Barnes’ HR against Milwaukee gives the Dodgers their 11th consecutive win

LOS ANGELES — Austin Barnes hit a solo homer in the eighth inning and it was enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their 11th straight, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Thursday night.
The NL West Dodgers swept the leading Central Milwaukee with a combined 14-3 win in all three games.
It was Los Angeles’ 12th shutout of the season.
Lance Lane was dueling against Corbin Burns, the 2021 Cy Young Award winner who retired 10 consecutive players, including six by hitting. The two left without a decision.
Caleb Ferguson (7-3) got the win with first-half relief and Evan Phillips had the ninth for his 18th save.
Barnes hit his first home run since September 20, 2022. He found a pitch off Joel Byamps (4-3) and put the ball into the bottom right field bench.
For the Brewers, Venezuela’s William Contreras is 4-0, Andrew Monasterio is 3-0. Dominican Carlos Santana 4-0, Willie Adams 4-0. Puerto Rico Victor Caratini 3-0.
For the Dodgers, Venezuelan David Peralta 4-0. Puerto Rico Kiki Hernandez 3-0.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Hondurans find Leo Messi on the streets of Florida and this is the reaction of the Inter Miami star when they ask him for a picture
Aguirre: “Before our example was the Prime Minister, now the Kings League”
Fernando Tatis Jr. stole the painting and made it look easy