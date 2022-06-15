“Keylor Navas is the best”; Stealth throw from Oswaldo to Memo Ochoa

Midtime Opening

They are two of the best Mexican goalkeepers in history, but between them relationship zero many years ago. Although Guillermo Ochoa was not even called up with the Mexican national team To play against Jamaica in the Nations League, Oswaldo Sanchez launched a ‘hidden message’ Directed – apparently – to the tricolor.

In the TUDN broadcasts ahead of Jamaica and Mexico This Tuesday, photos Costa Rica’s World Cup passwith Keylor Navas As one of the greatest personalities in the Central American team to beat New Zealand at the Intercontinental Repetition.

The story between Oswaldo and Ochoa



In the assembly shown, some Entries and saves by Keylor against New Zealanders; about it, San Oswaldo threw a ‘little stone’ Speaking of Navas’ place as a goalkeeper in international football.

“Keylor is always right on great saves, and there is no doubt that Costa Rica has the best goalkeeper in CONCACAF”was commented by Sanchez Ibarra, who implied Navas is better than Memo Ochoa, a comparison going back years as the best advocate for his position in the region.

Ochoa Magana and Navas will play their third World Cup finals in Qatar 2022both are undisputed records for their teams in Brazil 2014, where the Mexicans remained in eighth place and Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals, losing on penalties against the Netherlands.

At Russia 2018, Paco Memo went further with El Tri, once again to eighth, while Central America was eliminated from the group stage. The 2022 edition looks like the last World Cup for both of them since then Ochoa is about to turn 37 and Navas is 35.