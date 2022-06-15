June 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

"Keylor Navas is the best"; Stealth throw from Oswaldo to Memo Ochoa

“Keylor Navas is the best”; Stealth throw from Oswaldo to Memo Ochoa

Cassandra Curtis June 15, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

They are two of the best Mexican goalkeepers in history, but between them relationship zero many years ago. Although Guillermo Ochoa was not even called up with the Mexican national team To play against Jamaica in the Nations League, Oswaldo Sanchez launched a ‘hidden message’ Directed – apparently – to the tricolor.

In the TUDN broadcasts ahead of Jamaica and Mexico This Tuesday, photos Costa Rica’s World Cup passwith Keylor Navas As one of the greatest personalities in the Central American team to beat New Zealand at the Intercontinental Repetition.

The story between Oswaldo and Ochoa

In the assembly shown, some Entries and saves by Keylor against New Zealanders; about it, San Oswaldo threw a ‘little stone’ Speaking of Navas’ place as a goalkeeper in international football.

“Keylor is always right on great saves, and there is no doubt that Costa Rica has the best goalkeeper in CONCACAF”was commented by Sanchez Ibarra, who implied Navas is better than Memo Ochoa, a comparison going back years as the best advocate for his position in the region.

Ochoa Magana and Navas will play their third World Cup finals in Qatar 2022both are undisputed records for their teams in Brazil 2014, where the Mexicans remained in eighth place and Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals, losing on penalties against the Netherlands.

At Russia 2018, Paco Memo went further with El Tri, once again to eighth, while Central America was eliminated from the group stage. The 2022 edition looks like the last World Cup for both of them since then Ochoa is about to turn 37 and Navas is 35.

See also  Neymar wants to face Messi in the 2021 Copa America final: I want Argentina - ten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Ricardo Gareca When will Al Ittihad meet with the coach to negotiate his continuation in the Peruvian team? | RMMD DTCC | Total Sports

June 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Almost half of the Cuban karate team survived – SwingComplete

June 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Carlos Lambie on Andrew Redmayne: ‘The Australian goalkeeper is unrepresentable’ | Peru team | Qatar World Cup 2022 | RMMD | Total Sports

June 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Strawberry Moon 2022: What time to see the giant moon from Mexico and the United States | full moon | strawberry supermoon 2022 | Full Moon June 2022 | USA | Sciences

June 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Patricia Espinal is a Dominican graduate from California

June 15, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

Practice kindness and it will improve your mental health

June 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Keylor Navas is the best”; Stealth throw from Oswaldo to Memo Ochoa

June 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis